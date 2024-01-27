UP recording highest number of colleges to increased female enrolment: Key takeaways from AISHE 2021-22 report

The survey released by the Ministry of Education on Thursday night pointed out that the overall female enrolment has increased to 2.07 crore in 2021-22 from 2.01 crore in 2020-21.

The total enrolment in higher education increased to nearly 4.33 crore in 2021-22 from 4.14 crore in the previous session, with female enrolments in the science stream outnumbering male enrolments, according to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2021-22.

The survey released by the Ministry of Education on Thursday night pointed out that the overall female enrolment has increased to 2.07 crore in 2021-22 from 2.01 crore in 2020-21.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of colleges in the country, followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka, according to the government's All India Survey for Higher Education 2021-22.

"The total enrolment in higher education has increased to nearly 4.33 crore in 2021-22 from 4.14 crore in 2020-21. There has been an increase of around 91 lakh in the enrolment from 3.42 crore in 2014-15," the AISHE report said.

"The Female enrolment has increased to 2.07 crore in 2021-22 from 2.01 crore in 2020-21. There has been an increase of around 50 lakh in the female enrolment from 1.57 crore (32%) in 2014-15," it said. The report also said that female PhD enrolment has doubled to 0.99 lakh in 2021-22 from 0.48 lakh in 2014-15.

The annual increase in female PhD enrolment for the period 2014-15 to 2021-22 is 10.4 per cent, the report said. "In 2021-22, out of the total enrolment at undergraduate, postgraduate, Ph.D. and M.Phil levels, 57.2 lakh students are enrolled in the science stream, with female students (29.8 lakh) outnumbering male students (27.4 lakh)," the report added.

While the enrolment of ST students increased to 27.1 lakh in 2021-22 from 16.41 lakh in 2014-15 (an increase of 65.2 per cent), the enrolment of ST students has increased to 27.1 lakh in 2021-22 from 16.41 lakh in 2014-15 (an increase of 65.2 per cent), according to the report.



"The total Student Enrolment in North East States is 12.02 lakh in 2021-22 as compared to 9.36 lakh in 2014-15. The female enrolment in North East States is 6.07 lakh in 2021-22, higher than the male enrolment of 5.95 lakh," it said.

The Ministry of Education has been conducting the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) since 2011, covering all higher educational institutions located in Indian Territory and imparting higher education in the country.

The survey collects detailed information on different parameters such as student enrollment, teachers' data, infrastructural information, financial information etc.