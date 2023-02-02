Search icon
UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: 26382 vacancies available at http://uppbpb.gov.in/

For the position of constable, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has issued an application call.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 06:34 AM IST

The Uttar Pradesh Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is accepting applications for the position of UP Police Constable Recruitment. Filling out the application form on the Uttar Pradesh Police Department's official website will register those who want to apply for the position.

The UP police department is offering interested applicants 26382 openings for the position of Constable (Male/Female). Approximately 172 openings for the position of Fireman (Male) are currently open for applications. UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 will be happening soon, expectedly in October 2023. 

Before being hired, candidates must pass three stages: a written test, a physical test, and document verification. The candidate will be hired for a position based on his or her performance after passing three of the stages.

Although the examination date hasn't been set in stone yet, the police department will shortly make the announcement. OMR-based testing will be used for the exam.

The salary for the position will range from Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000. Candidates can visit the official website i.e http://uppbpb.gov.in/ to register their applications. 

Eligibility:

  • The candidates must possess a mark sheet from a recognised board for their class of 12.
  • Male applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 27.
  • The age requirement for females is 18 to 25 years of age.

Documents required:

  • Class 12th Marksheet
  • Domicile Certificate
  • Caste Certificate
  • Sports Certificate
  • Scanned copy of passport-sized photographs
  • Scanned copy of the candidate’s signature
