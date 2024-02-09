UP: Tension prevails in Bareilly after cleric's call for protest on Gyanvapi issue

The Islamic cleric was detained by the police for giving a 'jail bharo' call over Gyanvapi case.

Tension prevails in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly after Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, UP cleric and Head of Ittehad-e-Millat Council, gave a call for 'jail bharo' movement after Friday prayers in protest against offering of prayers inside the Gyanvapi mosque, the police said. After the announcement by Khan, the police are taking precautionary measures and have made concrete arrangements to stop the proposed programme.

The Islamia Maidan in the city has been sealed, and Pradeshik Armed Constabulary as well as Rapid Action Force (RAF) have also been deployed. A senior police official said, "We will make sure that people do not collect at any place on Friday. We have adequate forces to deal with the situation peacefully."

The cleric's followers have distributed pamphlets and shared posts on social media that say, "The Babri mosque was snatched from us using court's decision and now they have started offering prayers in Gyanvapi mosque. Our 700-year-old mosque was razed during midnight hours."

WATCH | Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh | Chief of Ittehad-e-Millat Council, Bareilly Sharif, Maulana Tauqeer Raza detained by Police. He had given a call for 'Jail Bharo' over Gyanvapi matter. pic.twitter.com/pLunB4wltv — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 9, 2024

