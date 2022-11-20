UP bypolls: Samajwadi Party goes all out to take on BJP, Akhilesh Yadav touches uncle Shivpal's feet at election rally

Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav campaigning for Mainpuri bypoll.

With Mayawati’s BSP marginalised and the Congress decimated in Uttar Pradesh, the upcoming bypolls are set to be a bipolar contest between the BJP and Samajwadi Party, with the former having a clear edge, giving the election results announced this year.

The bypolls to Rampur and Khatauli assembly seats and Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency will witness a direct contest between the BJP and the SP-RLD alliance with the BSP and Congress having decided against fielding candidates.

The bypoll in Mainpuri was necessitated following the death of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav while the Rampur Sadar and Khatauli Assembly seats fell vacant after the disqualification of sitting MLAs Azam Khan and Vikram Singh Saini following their conviction in separate cases.

While 13 candidates have filed nominations in Mainpuri, the BJP and SP are locked in a direct fight. The contest is mainly between SP’s Dimple Yadav and BJP’s Raghuraj Singh Shakya. The other candidates who have filed their nominations include Ramakanta Kashyap of Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party and independents.

In Khatauli, the contest is between BJP candidate Rajkumari and Madan Bhaiya of SP-ally RLD. Fourteen candidates have filed nominations from the Muzaffarnagar constituency.

Only three candidates have filed nominations from Rampur Sadar — SP’s Asim Raja, BJP’s Akash Saxena and independent candidate Rajender Singh.

With the BJP enjoying an overwhelming majority in both the Lok Sabha and UP Assembly, the outcome of the bypolls will have no bearing on the electoral strength of the BJP and its grip on power in UP.

However, a victory will give a psychological edge to the winner in the run-up to the general elections in 2024.

Akhilesh Yadav, eyeing a comeback after the Assembly poll and Lok Sabha bypolls defeat, on Sunday showcased a bonhomie during the campaign for the Mainpuri bypoll. He touched the feet of his uncle Shivpal Yadav and asserted that there has never been any strain in their relationship.

A key aspect of the Mainpuri battle will be the role of Shivpal Yadav’s Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia).

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav termed the bypolls a high stake contest, and told the audience that the family has become one. He also said that the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government peddles a lot of lies.

After remaining at loggerheads since 2017, Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle had decided to mend fences before the 2022 Assembly polls. Both had put up a united front at the behest of Mulayam Singh Yadav. However, the cracks appeared again after the poll in which the BJP came back to power.

The PSP(L) chief's campaigning in favour of Dimple is also considered important as Raghuraj Singh Shakya, BJP's nominee from the seat, was once a close aide of him.

Polling in Mainpuri will be held on December 5, while counting of votes will take place on December 8.

The Mainpuri parliamentary constituency has five assembly segments of Mainpuri, Bhongaon, Kishni, Karhal and Jaswant Nagar.

In the 2022 assembly elections, the SP won the Karhal, Kishni and the Jaswantnagar seats, while the BJP won the Mainpuri and the Bhogaon seats. Akhilesh's Karhal assembly seat is also part of Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency.