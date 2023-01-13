UP: 72-year-old man rides 70 kilometres on his bicycle in chilly weather to meet police commissioner, here's why

A 72-year-old man rode 70 kilometres on his bicycle in the bitter cold to the Kanpur police commissioner's office to lodge his complaint. The man claimed that his daughter-in-law had abandoned her husband and children to elope with another man. When the local police station ignored his request to have his daughter-in-law returned, the elderly man rode 70 kilometres on his cycle to meet the police commissioner.

The Ghatampur police have been instructed by the police commissioner to look into the situation right away and take action. According to ACP Dinesh Shukla of Ghatampur, the investigation into this case is based on complaints from elderly people, Aaj Tak reported.

Ram Prasad claims that his daughter-in-law ran away with a man named Sumit 15 days ago with jewellery and cash, abandoning her husband and their young children. Ram Prasad claims that he attempted to report it to the police at the Ghatampur station, but was turned away by them. As a result, he had to ride his cycle 70 kilometres to the commissioner's office. The man said, "I had left early in the morning and was only able to arrive here until noon."

Ram Prasad, his son, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren reside in the village of Daheli in the Ghatampur neighbourhood of Kanpur. Sumit, a Naubasta resident with whom the daughter-in-law had an affair, arrived with his friend Karan 15 days ago, and the couple fled together. Ramprasad and his son then lodged a complaint about the daughter-in-law at the Ghatampur police station.

Ram Prasad's complaint was ignored by the police, who described it as a case of a love affair. Ram Prasad personally rode his bicycle to the Kanpur Commissioner's office on Wednesday with his complaint after turning over the responsibility of the kids to his father.

The man was instructed to go to the Ghatampur police station following his previous visit to the police commissioner on Wednesday. According to reports, the police did nothing. Ram Prasad went back to the office of the police commissioner on Friday to request action.

