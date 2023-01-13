Odisha woman cricketer's body found hanging in forest, family suspects murder | Photo: Twitter

Rajashree Swain, an Odisha cricket player who had been missing since January 11th, was discovered dead on Friday in a dense forest close to Cuttack. In the Gurudijhatia forest in the Athagarh region, the body was discovered hanging from a tree, according to Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police Pinak Mishra. On Thursday, her coach reported her missing to the Mangalabag police station in Cuttack.

According to the police official, Gurudijhatia police station will report a case of unnatural death. Police have not yet determined what caused her death. However, her family claimed that she was killed because "her eyes were damaged and the body bore injury marks."

Near the forest, her scooter was discovered abandoned, and her phone was off. The investigation will be thorough, according to the police. According to Swain's family, the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) held a training camp in the Bajrakabati region for about 25 female cricketers in preparation for an upcoming national-level competition that will take place in Puducherry. The whole team was staying in a hotel in the area.

On January 10, the Odisha state women's cricket team was unveiled, but Swain was unable to make the final roster. The following day, when the players went to a cricket field in the Tangi area to practise, Rajashree told her coach she was going to Puri to see her father, according to the police.

(With inputs from PTI)