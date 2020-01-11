United Nations thanks India for paying annual due ahead of schedule, India largest contributor so far

The United Nations (UN) on Friday thanked India for paying its annual due for 2020 ahead of schedule. As of January 10, only four member countries, including India, have paid their dues to the cash-strapped intergovernmental organisation.

Though the fourth country to pay this year, India is so far the largest contributor. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric thanked India on Friday for paying the full $23.4 million which is the regular budget assessment.

Very few countries pay their dues by the January-end deadline and there is a large list of countries in arrears from past years. The United Nations made sure to state clearly that only four member states have paid their annual dues for 2020, so far. The Committee on Contributions listed the following data on the official website of the General Assembly of the United Nations:

As of 10 January 2020, 4 Member States have paid their regular budget assessments in full. I. The following 4 Member States have paid their regular budget assessments in full within the 30-day due period specified in Financial Regulation 3.5 (by 1 February 2020). Member State Net assessment

(in US$) Date of Payment 1 Armenia 196,374 2-Jan-20 2 Portugal 9,818,673 2-Jan-20 3 Ukraine 1,599,041 2-Jan-20 4 India 23,396,496 10-Jan-20

The UN is currently facing a financial crisis, primarily due to member countries not paying their due amount in time. Of its 193 members, 47 had not paid their dues last year, creating a cash crunch. The UN Secretary-General has called this crisis the "the worst cash crisis facing the United Nations in nearly a decade." Several services, including even the air conditioning facility and escalators at the Secretariat, had to be curtailed.