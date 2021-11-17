Union Minister Dr Bhagwat Karad helps save passenger's life mid air, earns praise from PM Modi

On November 15, 2021, a passenger traveling on seat 12A on a Delhi-Mumbai IndiGo Airlines flight complained of having some serious health issues. Union Minister of State for Economy Dr Bhagwat Karad, a pediatrician by qualification, was also traveling on the same flight and when he came to know about the situation, Dr Karad, without any further delay or worrying about any ministerial protocol, helped the passenger and saved his life.

The incident happened on IndiGo flight 6E171 from New Delhi to Mumbai in the early hours of Monday, around an hour after takeoff.

Dr Karad's courage and commitment received a lot of love and appreciation online. About the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted about the same and praised Dr Karad's "great gesture".

BJP Vice-President Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and other party leaders also lauded Dr Karad's quick response to aid a fellow air passenger, with adulation pouring on the social media.

The Indigo airline staff also expressed their thanks and genuine appreciation to Dr Karad. "Our heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation towards MoS for ministering to his duties non-stop! Your voluntary support for helping out a fellow passenger is ever so inspiring," the IndiGo airlines said, gratefully acknowledging the good doctor's help on Tuesday.

A press release from the office of the Union minister of state for finance confirmed the same and revealed that the passenger complained of giddiness mid-air due to a blood pressure issue which is when Dr Karad provided first aid.

The press release further added that Dr Karad helped stabilise the passenger after he fell down.