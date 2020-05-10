Union Minister Babul Supriyo booked by Kolkata police for sharing fake picture on Twitter

Union Minister Babul Supriyo was booked by the Kolkata Police on Sunday for sharing fake photos of Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha on Twitter.

A case was filed against the BJP minister after he shared a photo that allegedly showed Sinha having drinks with some people and claimed that one of the persons in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's brother Kartik Banerjee.

The South division of the Kolkata Police took to Twitter to announce that the picture shared by Supriyo is fake and action has been initiated against him for sharing it.

"This post circulating on social media is #Fake.The information shared in the message is false. A case has been started over this and legal action being taken," said the tweet.

This post circulating on social media is #Fake.The information shared in the message is false. A case has been started over this and legal action being taken.@KolkataPolice pic.twitter.com/Zh1Ea0W4gR — DCP South Kolkata (@KPSouthDiv) May 10, 2020

Supriyo has shared the picture on May 8, claiming that if Sinha and Banerjee are together then it "raises many questions".

"It’s Honble WBCM Mamata Banerjee's brother Kartik Banerjee with the Current Chief Seccretary of Bengal Rajivs Sinha! The Drinks r fine but this viral photo does raise many questions given who they are!! THIS sure IS NOT A NORMAL PIX," his tweet read.