Umesh Pal murder case: UP Police declares Atiq Ahmad's wife absconder

Headlines

Orient Exchange and Fintiba GmbH Join Forces to Empower Indian Students' Aspirations of Studying in Germany

Rajya Sabha passes Delhi Services Bill, 131 MPs vote in favour

Uttarakhand: 20-year-old medical student falls into spring while taking selfie

Inspired by 'Money Heist', two cyber thugs con Noida businessman of Rs 1 crore; arrested

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg explained: What is a ‘cage match’? Reason, date, when, where to watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Orient Exchange and Fintiba GmbH Join Forces to Empower Indian Students' Aspirations of Studying in Germany

Uttarakhand: 20-year-old medical student falls into spring while taking selfie

Inspired by 'Money Heist', two cyber thugs con Noida businessman of Rs 1 crore; arrested

Food items to eat for improved heart health

8 iconic songs from RD Burman that you won't believe are copied from other artistes

Most expensive dresses in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Mumbai Police uses Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 for traffic awareness campaign, shares hilarious video

BTS' Suga's tattoo reveal causes chaos at Seoul subway, fans scream, firefighters arrive

The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman now says he has 'no idea who sent legal notice' to director Kartiki Gonsalves

HomeIndia

India

Umesh Pal murder case: UP Police declares Atiq Ahmad's wife absconder

The Dhumanganj police have also declared a reward of Rs 50,000 on Parveen who has been on the run since Umesh Pal's murder.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 10:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday declared slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's wife Shaista Parveen an absconder.

The Dhumanganj police have also declared a reward of Rs 50,000 on Parveen who has been on the run since Umesh Pal's murder.

SHO (Dhumanganj) Rajesh Maurya said Praveen was declared an absconder by pasting a notice on the walls of the house in Chakia where she lived.

The house is registered in the name of Zafar Ahmed, the brother-in-law of Ahmed's lawyer Khan Shaulat Hanif.

Necessary formalities were carried out before the notice was pasted on her house, the SHO said, adding that Praveen and her son lived in the house after Ahmad's ancestral house was demolished.

The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) had also demolished this house after Pal's murder and the notice was pasted on the walls remaining there.

SHO Maurya said even after being declared a fugitive, if Parveen does not surrender, then attachment action will be carried out against her.

Umesh Pal, the main witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two security guards were shot dead on February 24.

A case was registered on February 25 against Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others.

On March 28, an MP/MLA court held Ahmad and two others guilty in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case and sentenced them to life imprisonment. That was Ahmad's first conviction even though more than 100 cases had been registered against him.

The 60-year-old former Samajwadi Party MP was brought from Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat by road for a hearing in the case in Prayagraj.

On April 15, Ahmad and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college for a checkup.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Manipur violence: Five policemen suspended over May 4 incident

Uttar Pradesh: Roof of temple verandah collapses in Agra, minor girl killed

Abhishek Malhan calls Sidharth Shukla, Gautam Gulati his favourite Bigg Boss winners, latter replies: 'Kill it with...'

Udaipur: Man claims to be Lord Shiva's reincarnation, kills 85-year-old woman on camera

Friendship Day 2023: 5 unique ideas to celebrate the day best friend

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE