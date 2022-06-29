Udaipur tailor murder: Man had asked for police protection, filed FIR against threats 5 days before death

File photo

In a shocking incident, a tailor in Udaipur was brutally murdered by two Muslim men in relation to a post he had made about former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The tailor was named Kanhaiya Lal Sahu and was being issued threats for a few days now.

According to media reports, Sahu was being threatened over his social media post supporting Nupur Sharma and had asked for police protection through an FIR he had filed around 5 days before his death.

The Udaipur tailor had also kept his shop shut for 5 days over the scary threats that he was receiving, according to some locals from the area. However, he was not given any protection by the Rajasthan police and was brutally murdered yesterday.

Kanhaiya Lal Sahu was brutally hacked to death with sharp-edged weapons over a Facebook post he had uploaded, supporting former BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Sharma had remained controversial over her remarks on Prophet Muhammad, which offended the Muslim community.

The tailor was murdered by two Muslim men inside his own shop, which is located in a busy Udaipur marketplace. The men had entered his shop on the pretext of giving their measurements for clothes and then proceeded to attack him, leading to Sahu’s death.

Mere hours after the murder of the tailor, the two men posted a video of the event, showing visuals of how they entered Sahu’s shop, gave their measurements, and then attacked him with knives. They also said in the video that they had killed the tailor in order to “teach him a lesson” for putting up the social media post.

Due to the murder, tensions are currently running high in the Rajasthan city after the brutal murder of the tailor, with shopkeepers pulling their shutters down as a form of protest. A curfew has been imposed in the area and the internet has been suspended.

Many political leaders have slammed the Rajasthan government and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the law and order situation in the state and the course of action by the police.

