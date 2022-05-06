Tushar Kumar – Punjabi music video director explains five key things to keep in mind while filming

Tushar Kumar is a rising star in the world of Punjabi music videos. He has always been passionate about music and film. After completing his studies, he began his career working as an editor for various Punjabi music artists. Than he founded his own production company, Tushar Kumar Films. Since then, he has directed and produced numerous music videos, many of which have gone viral on social media. His work is characterized by its high production values and creative storytelling. In addition to directing music videos, Tushar Kumar also owns and operates a successful post-production studio. He is quickly establishing himself as one of the leading voices in Punjabi cinema. Here are the five important things explained by Tushar Kumar which will help new video director while filming their videos.

Location – Tushar says that Location is key when filming a video. You need to make sure that the location you choose is going to look good on camera. This means finding a place with good lighting and a backdrop that is not too cluttered. If you're filming indoors, try to find a room with plenty of natural light. And if you're filming outside, try to find a spot that is in the shade so that the sun doesn't wash out your footage. Once you've found a location that looks good, make sure to test your camera setup before you start filming. This will help you avoid any potential problems with framing or lighting. The location of your video shoot can make or break the quality of your video.

Lighting Matters – Tushar further explains that when it comes to video quality, lighting matters just as much as the resolution. Poor lighting can result in footage that is dark, grainy, and difficult to see. That’s why it’s important to make sure you have enough light when you’re filming. Natural light is always the best, so try to film near a window or outdoors. If you’re using artificial light, make sure it’s bright enough and directed at the subject. The last thing you want is for your footage to be unusable because of bad lighting. So take the time to set up your lighting properly and your footage will look great.

Keep it short and sweet - In today's fast-paced world, it's more important than ever to make sure your videos are short and sweet. People just don't have the time or attention span to sit through a long, drawn-out video. Keep your videos engaging, and make sure they're focused and to the point. Otherwise, you'll lose your audience's attention - and they may never come back. So if you want people to watch your videos, make sure you keep them short and sweet.

Be Creative - As anyone who has ever picked up a camera knows, filming can be a creative and rewarding process. However, with the vast amount of videos available online, it can be difficult to make your work stand out from the rest. One way to set your videos apart is to be creative with your filming and editing techniques. Experiment with different perspectives and camera angles, and don't be afraid to use special effects or time-lapse sequences. In addition, pay attention to the overall flow of your video, and consider adding transitions or graphics to help tie everything together. By thinking outside the box, you can create videos that are truly one-of-a-kind.

Have Fun – Last but not least according to Tushar fun is essential for any creative process, and it is certainly no exception when it comes to filming. To truly connect with your audience and truly express yourself on camera, you have to let go of your inhibitions and embrace the moment. Whether you are filming a small vlog or working on a big-budget film project, there is always room to be playful, to experiment, and to tap into your innate creativity. So go ahead – have fun while filming! After all, the best ideas often come from embracing the unexpected, so take some risks and see where they lead you. With that in mind, the only way to truly capture your vision on screen is by fully immersing yourself in the experience of creating. So bring out your inner child and enjoy every minute of it! And most importantly – explore, play, create – and have fun!

(Sponsored Feature)