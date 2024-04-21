Top News Today: PM Modi's rally in Jalore, Kharge attacks BJP at INDIA bloc rally, and more

1- Country punishing Congress for its ‘sins’: PM Modi in Jalore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a jibe at the deteriorating condition of the Congress, and said that the Congress which had once won 400 seats is now incapable of contesting on 300 seats in this Lok Sabha election. He also said that the party is the "symbol of instability."

Addressing a public rally in Rajasthan's Jalore, PM Modi said, "You have given your blessings to BJP every time, this time too, the people of Jalore-Sirohi are saying 'Phir ek baar Modi sarkar'. In the first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections, half of Rajasthan has taught a good lesson to the Congress party. The patriotic people of Rajasthan know that Congress couldn't provide a strong government in the Centre. Their government used to run on remote control. The country does not want the conditions that existed before 2014 to return again."

2- 'Shakti of alliance is so strong that...': Mallikarjun Kharge attacks BJP at INDIA bloc rally

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday attacked BJP while addressing the INDIA bloc rally, and asserted that the 'Shakti' of the INDIA bloc is so strong that the people of BJP cannot break our 'Shakti'.

He said, "They keep saying 500, 400 (seats). But this time, the 'Shakti' of the alliance is so strong that whether it is PM Modi or whoever, the people of BJP cannot break our Shakti. We are that strong. They are trying to scare us. But we will not get scared if Hemant Soren is sent to jail for refusing to part ways with the INDIA bloc."



3- AAP leader Atishi blames BJP for not giving insulin to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Minister Atishi on Sunday alleged that the Tihar jail administration has denied insulin to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the directions of the Bharatiya Janata Party adding that such cruelty did not even happen under British rule.

4- IPL 2024: Karn Sharma’s batting heroics goes in vain as KKR beat RCB in last-ball thriller

Outstanding performances by Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt, along with a crucial three-wicket haul by Andre Russell, propelled Kolkata Knight Riders to a thrilling victory by just one run over Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Despite chasing a daunting total of 223, RCB lost their openers in quick succession. However, Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar's impressive half-centuries brought them back into the game. In the end, KKR's bowlers delivered under pressure and secured a nail-biting last-ball win.

5- Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law dies in road accident, sister injured

Actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law Rajesh Tiwari died, and sister Sabita Tiwari was injured in a car accident that took place on GT Road in Dhanbad on Saturday evening.

They were travelling from Gopalganj, Bihar, to Chittaranjan in West Bengal. According to reports, the accident took place at around 4:30 PM on Saturday at Nirsa Bazar on the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway-2.