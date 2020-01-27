Top News of the Day | Jan 27, 2020: Centre issues EoI for Air India, Bengal passes resolution against CAA & more

In top news of the day on Monday, January 27, 2020, suspected novel coronavirus cases in India have created quite a scare in as death toll rose to 81 in China on Monday. Other big news came from West Bengal as it became the fourth state to pass a resolution against the CAA.

In top news of the day on Monday, January 27, 2020, novel coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in China with the death toll rising to 81 while the number of suspected cases are also being reported from India. Although there is no report of any confirmed case in India, the virus has created quite a scare in the country.

In another big news of the day, the central government is again moving forward to sell Air India and has invited bids from interested parties. While the last attempt to sell 76% stake in the public carrier did not interest any prospective buyers, the government this time is planning to sell the entire stake in the national airline.

Meanwhile, West Bengal on Monday became the fourth state in the country where the assembly has passed a resolution against the CAA after Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan.

In another big development in the country, the Centre has signed a tripartite agreement with all factions of the Bodo militant group.

From the world of sports news, the tragic death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant has sent a shockwave across the world. From India sports stars like Virat Kohli to international legends like Cristiano Ronaldo, Bryant's is being mourned by all.

Meanwhile, World no. 1 tennis star Rafael Nadal entered the quarter-final of Australian Open on Monday after beating rival Nick Kyrgios.

In top entertainment news, 18-year-old Billie Eilish won huge at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. In Bollywood news, Kangana Ranaut who had earlier taken on Karan Johar over nepotism seems to have reconciled with the director and congratulated him on Padma Shri honour.

Centre issues bid document to sell 100% stake in Air India

In a second attempt to sell Air India, the central government has given ‘in-principle’ approval for strategic disinvestment of the public carrier and has invited bids from interested parties.

West Bengal becomes fourth state to pass resolution against CAA

West Bengal on Monday became the fourth state in the country where the assembly has passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Earlier, Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan passed resolutions against the controversial law.

Government signs peace accord with Assam's Bodo insurgent groups

The government on Monday signed a peace deal with all factions of the dreaded Bodo militant group, including the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU).

Novel coronavirus scare in Mumbai, Jaipur, Patna, Hyderabad

Even though no case of novel coronavirus infection has been confirmed in India, the suspected cases have created quite a scare across the country. This comes as the death toll from the outbreak of novel coronavirus in China rose to 81 on Monday, while the number of confirmed cases has risen to 2,744. Besides China, ten countries have reported cases of 2019-nCoV.

From Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo, sports stars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

The news of Kobe Bryant death has sent shockwaves across the world. The NBA legend died in a helicopter crash on Sunday in California, US. His teenage daughter Gianna was also killed in the crash.

Rafael Nadal advances to Australian Open quarter-final

World no. 1 Rafael Nadal is through to his 12th quarter-final in Melbourne after beating rival Nick Kyrgios in Australian Open. The former Australian Open champion Nadal won 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/4) in three hours and 38 minutes.

18-year-old Billie Eilish wins big at Grammys 2020; here's the full list of winners

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards were hosted in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. Billie Eilish, aged just 18-year-old won big at the awards show.

Kangana Ranaut congratulates Karan Johar for Padma Shri honour

Along with Kangana Ranaut, director Karan Johar was also announced as one of the recipients and though there is no love lost between those two, Kangana put aside the animosity and congratulated Karan for the award.