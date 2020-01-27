Top News of the Day | Jan 27, 2020: Centre issues EoI for Air India, Bengal passes resolution against CAA & more

Headlines

DNA Special: Will India surpass US economy in future?

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings tops in brand and business enterprise value at Rs 1740 crore: Report

Meet Vinay Sanghi, whose Rs 2650 crore company is set to buy OLX India’s Auto Business for Rs 537 crore

Hema Malini opens up on living away from Dharmendra, says 'every woman wants to have husband'

West Bengal Panchayat Election result 2023: TMC set to dominate Bengal rural polls, bags 28,985 seats

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA Special: Will India surpass US economy in future?

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings tops in brand and business enterprise value at Rs 1740 crore: Report

Meet Vinay Sanghi, whose Rs 2650 crore company is set to buy OLX India’s Auto Business for Rs 537 crore

9 motivational quotes by Sushant Singh Rajput

10 side-effects of having milk at night

6 side effects of tomatoes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Chennai enters IPL 2023 final after defeating Gujarat

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti visits Sabarmati Ashram

Alia Bhatt brutally trolled, BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie spotted holding hands & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, May 18

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Hema Malini opens up on living away from Dharmendra, says 'every woman wants to have husband'

Disha Patani drops sexy photos in tiger print bikini, says 'I lost this swim set'

HomeIndia

india

Top News of the Day | Jan 27, 2020: Centre issues EoI for Air India, Bengal passes resolution against CAA & more

In top news of the day on Monday, January 27, 2020, suspected novel coronavirus cases in India have created quite a scare in as death toll rose to 81 in China on Monday. Other big news came from West Bengal as it became the fourth state to pass a resolution against the CAA.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 27, 2020, 07:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In top news of the day on Monday, January 27, 2020, novel coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in China with the death toll rising to 81 while the number of suspected cases are also being reported from India. Although there is no report of any confirmed case in India, the virus has created quite a scare in the country.

In another big news of the day, the central government is again moving forward to sell Air India and has invited bids from interested parties. While the last attempt to sell 76% stake in the public carrier did not interest any prospective buyers, the government this time is planning to sell the entire stake in the national airline. 

Meanwhile, West Bengal on Monday became the fourth state in the country where the assembly has passed a resolution against the CAA after Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan. 

In another big development in the country, the Centre has signed a tripartite agreement with all factions of the Bodo militant group.  

From the world of sports news, the tragic death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant has sent a shockwave across the world. From India sports stars like Virat Kohli to international legends like Cristiano Ronaldo, Bryant's is being mourned by all. 

Meanwhile, World no. 1 tennis star Rafael Nadal entered the quarter-final of Australian Open on Monday after beating rival Nick Kyrgios.

In top entertainment news, 18-year-old Billie Eilish won huge at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. In Bollywood news, Kangana Ranaut who had earlier taken on Karan Johar over nepotism seems to have reconciled with the director and congratulated him on Padma Shri honour.

Centre issues bid document to sell 100% stake in Air India

In a second attempt to sell Air India, the central government has given ‘in-principle’ approval for strategic disinvestment of the public carrier and has invited bids from interested parties.  

West Bengal becomes fourth state to pass resolution against CAA

West Bengal on Monday became the fourth state in the country where the assembly has passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Earlier, Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan passed resolutions against the controversial law. 

Government signs peace accord with Assam's Bodo insurgent groups

The government on Monday signed a peace deal with all factions of the dreaded Bodo militant group, including the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU). 

Novel coronavirus scare in Mumbai, Jaipur, Patna, Hyderabad

Even though no case of novel coronavirus infection has been confirmed in India, the suspected cases have created quite a scare across the country. This comes as the death toll from the outbreak of novel coronavirus in China rose to 81 on Monday, while the number of confirmed cases has risen to 2,744. Besides China, ten countries have reported cases of 2019-nCoV. 

From Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo, sports stars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

The news of Kobe Bryant death has sent shockwaves across the world. The NBA legend died in a helicopter crash on Sunday in California, US. His teenage daughter Gianna was also killed in the crash. 

Rafael Nadal advances to Australian Open quarter-final 

World no. 1 Rafael Nadal is through to his 12th quarter-final in Melbourne after beating rival Nick Kyrgios in Australian Open. The former Australian Open champion Nadal won 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/4) in three hours and 38 minutes. 

18-year-old Billie Eilish wins big at Grammys 2020; here's the full list of winners

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards were hosted in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. Billie Eilish, aged just 18-year-old won big at the awards show. 

Kangana Ranaut congratulates Karan Johar for Padma Shri honour

Along with Kangana Ranaut, director Karan Johar was also announced as one of the recipients and though there is no love lost between those two, Kangana put aside the animosity and congratulated Karan for the award.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT dropout employee with Rs 12100 crore net worth, works in 1.52 trillion dollar firm, did MBA from...

Huma Qureshi reveals how much she was paid for Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur

Remember this cricketer, took 5 wickets bowling with broken foot for Sunil Gavaskar-led India? He built biz worth crores

Step inside Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's sea-facing villa in Dubai with private spa, swimming pools, its worth...

Ridhi Dogra reacts after being trolled for no screen time in Jawan Prevue, says 'you saw Shah Rukh khan 30 times...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE