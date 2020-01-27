West Bengal becomes fourth state to pass resolution against CAA

Earlier, Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan passed resolutions against the controversial citizenship law.

West Bengal on Monday became the fourth state in the country where the assembly has passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act amid a massive protest across the country against the controversial law and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Earlier, Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan passed resolutions against the controversial law. While Punjab and Rajasthan are ruled by the Congress, Punjab and West Bengal have governments of Left Front and Trinamool Congress, respectively.

Speaking in the Bengal assembly as her government moved the resolution, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "This protest is not only of minorities but of all. I thank my Hindu brothers for leading this protest from the forefront. In Bengal, we won't allow CAA, NPR, and NRC. We will fight peacefully."

Mamata has been a strong critic of the new law and has led the protest in her state from the front.

Earlier, speaking at a rally, she slammed the BJP.

"We have to explain to people who are being misguided by BJP that we are not bonded labours but citizens of this country. Will you (BJP) decide who will eat what or which religion they will follow? Will you decide who will eat 'chire' or 'poha'?" she said in reference to remarks by BJP leader Kailash Vijaywargiya who had said that he suspected labourers working at his place to be Bangladeshi from the way they were eating poha.

"Did you (BJP) eat air while growing up? I have never heard that a person can be recognised with their dresses and food habits. This can't be tolerated," Mamata said.

The new law promises citizenship to members of 6 non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India before December 31, 2014.

Critics say that the new law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country. The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.