Novel coronavirus scare in Mumbai, Jaipur, Patna, Hyderabad; no confirmed case reported in India

The death toll from the outbreak of novel coronavirus in China rose to 81 on Monday, while the number of confirmed cases has risen to 2,744.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 27, 2020, 05:29 PM IST

Even though no case of novel coronavirus infection has been confirmed in India, the suspected cases have created quite a scare across the country. 

The death toll from the outbreak of novel coronavirus in China rose to 81 on Monday, while the number of confirmed cases has risen to 2,744. Besides China, ten countries have reported cases of 2019-nCoV. 

In India, four people who flew down from China have been put under observation in Hyderabad.

"We've put them in isolation ward. No symptoms like fever, throat pain or breathing problem have been found," Dr Shankar of Government Fever Hospital said. 

However, no symptoms of coronavirus have been found.

In Rajasthan, one person suspected of coronavirus infection has been admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur.

"The patient has been kept in isolation; condition stable. The patient's samples sent to Pune for tests. The state government is taking all precautions," Rajasthan Minister Subhash Garg said. 

In Bihar's Chhapra, a girl who recently returned from China was admitted to ICU at a hospital in the city she showed symptoms similar to that of coronavirus. She was later taken to state capital Patna where she was admitted to Patna Medical College & Hospital (PMCH)

"After she reaches PMCH, her blood sample will be sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune for test&then treatment will be provided as per reports. We are prepared for such a suspected case of coronavirus," Vimal Karak, Superintendent, PMCH said as she was on her way to Patna. 

The girl, identified as Ekta Kumari, said she was scanned at the airport and she has no symptom similar to nCoV.

"Nothing has happened to me, I was released by the airport authorities. My body temperature is around 98 F, I don't have a cough," she said, as she questioned health facilities in the state.

In Mumbai, a 36-year-old man has been admitted in the isolation ward of a civic-run hospital on suspicion of possible exposure to the novel virus, fourth such case in the city. However, there has been no confirmed case of infection in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health said that it has advised authorities to strengthen vigil at Panitanki (West Bengal) entry point from Nepal after a confirmed case of coronavirus case in the neighbouring country. 

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Nepal, USA and France have reported confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV. 

China, on the other hand, has reported 2,744 confirmed cases with most of them reported from Wuhan. The death toll in China rose to 81 on Monday.

The Chinese government has put several cities on lockdown, has announced an extension of the Lunar New Year holidays and postponed school openings in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

To safely evacuate Indians currently in China, Air India has kept a Boeing 747 jet on standby in the Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease. 

