Top Gym Trainer Influencers on Instagram in India

In recent years, health and fitness have become one of the most important elements of our daily lives. However, staying consistent with fitness and workout routines can be a struggle for many, and let’s be honest, living a healthy and disciplined lifestyle is not as easy as getting some automatic Instagram likes from IG growth services.

Some fail because of a lack of motivation, while some quit too soon because they see no results, and many struggle with their diets and proper workout plans due to budget constraints. The Indian fitness Influencers understand this and many of them took some initiatives to fuel the fire of fitness amongst Indians through social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube.

So in this blog, we’ll cover the 11 best fitness Influencers that you should follow for motivation, professional tips, workout routines, and diet plans that will help you throughout your fitness journey and lead you into a healthier life.

1. Ankit Singh (@ankit_baiyanpuria) - The 75 Day Hard Challenge Conqueror

Ankit Singh, famously known as The 75 Day Hard Challenge Conqueror is the man who has left a solid mark on the Indian audience. Ankit took the 75 Day hard challenge on 29 June 2023 with the mindset to surpass his limits and complete the challenge that most people would fail at.

He started posting regularly and stayed consistent without thinking much about it with only one goal in his head which was to complete the challenge. Little did he know that his initiative would just boom on Instagram and motivate millions of Indians. Ankit’s consistency and regular efforts were not just noticed by us but were also noticed by the respected Prime Minister himself. The two came together to collaborate on a video to promote the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ which is a very big deal for a new influencer.

His initiative fueled the fire of motivation in the hearts of his followers and highly influenced many to get into fitness and training. Ankit’s initiative helped him snag over 7.7 Million followers on Instagram which are still growing in numbers.

2. Yasmin Karachiwala (@yasminkarachiwala) - Professional Gym Trainer Influencer

Yasmin has set an example for all the women out there who have been working on their health and fitness. She has been working as a celebrity fitness instructor for over 26 years now and has trained well-known personalities like Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, and Kriti Sanon.

With over 1 Million active followers on Instagram, Yasmin Karachiwala has become an influential gym trainer in India. With her knowledge and expertise, Yasmin launched Yasmin Body Image (her very own fitness centre of certified professionals) and has been successfully running it to transform the lives of thousands of people out there.

3. Rohit Khatri (@rohitkhatrifitness)

Rohit Khatri has been redefining the fitness norms in India through his hardwork and dedication for years. As of 2024, Rohit has built a strong follower base of over 900k followers on Instagram and over 5 Million subscrtbers on his YouTube channel @RohitKhatriFitness. As a professional gym trainer and fitness influencer, Rohit has become an inspiration for millions of Indians who wish to live a fit and healthy life.

One of the reasons why so many people love his content is that Rohit provides free-of-cost diet plans, fitness routines, and science-backed tips to help his audience achieve their fitness goals. This is a big deal because any gym trainer in India would charge at least ₹4,000 - ₹5,000 for curating a diet plan or workout routine for you and Rohit is providing the same knowledge for absolute zero charges. The 27-year-old fitness freak is truly an inspiration for many and has played a very important role in teaching our youth about fitness and its importance with the most scientifically accurate explanations.

4. Gurbani - Bani J (@banij)

Gurbani Judge aka Bani J is undoubtedly the most versatile woman fitness influencer on our list. With her passion for fitness and her hunger for success, she is a true inspiration for millions of Indian women out there.

Bani started her career by appearing in the famous MTV show 'Roadies* back in 2007 where she earned the fame she deserved with her fitness and charismatic personality. Later, she appeared on the show as a judge for 4 seasons.

She even appeared as a contestant in the Big Boss season 10 where her fitness and bold fashion statements were loved by the Indian audience (especially women). Bani has been very active on all her social platforms where she keeps her audience updated with her workout routines and updates which is a great gesture to motivate more women to get into the world of fitness.

5. Vivek Mittal @Fit Tuber

Vivek Mittal, popularly known as Fit Tuber is the only Fitness Influencer on our list who targets the true Indian audience by infusing Yog, workouts, Ayurveda, and true vegetarian diets together. About 40% of Indians follow a pure vegetarian diet which lacks proteins and other essential elements required by the body. Vivek understands this and makes sure that he targets everyone who watches his videos.

As of 2024, Vivek has gained over 7.5 Million Subscribers on his YouTube channel @FitTuber where he consistently shares fitness and diet plans. He also shares regular yogic practices that anyone can include in their daily life routines to cleanse their bodies inside out.

During the lockdown period, Vivek took the initiative to consistently post home workouts and cheap vegetarian diet plans which were loved by the Indian audience and later boosted his channel’s growth. His Instagram handle is followed by over 300k people where he hosts regular live sessions and posts his workout routines and quick tips via Instagram reels.

6. Ranveer Allahbadia @Beer Biceps

With his charming personality, love for fitness, honest podcasts, and passion for being a change, Ranveer Allahbadia has emerged as one of the most influential people in India for men's fitness and grooming.

Currently, he has over 13 million subscribers on his YouTube channels @beerbiceps and @RanveerAllahbadia with over 3 Million followers on Instagram which is a great deal for any Indian influencer. However, Ranveer didn't build such a huge audience overnight. He's been actively posting lifestyle and fitness content for over 8 years now.

As of 2024, Ranveer is managing his YouTube channels, podcasts, and multiple businesses as an entrepreneur, motivating our young Indians to work on themselves and meet their greatest potential in life.

7. Namrata Purohit (@namratapurohit)

Not adding Namrata Purohit to this list would be very unfair given the feats she’s achieved despite all the odds she had to face in her life. She’s a well-known celebrity gym trainer and currently, Namrata is termed as the Youngest trained Stotts Pilates instructor in the world which wasn’t easy for her to achieve.



She used to love sports and was a professional Squash player back when she was 16. However, everything changed for her when she fell from a horse and had to undergo surgery for her injuries. This incident ended her sports career but it wasn’t enough to stop her from moving forward.



She got into Stott's Pilates training and later founded Pilates Studio in Mumbai which was the first Pilates training center in the area. Her perfectionist personality and never give up attitude were later recognized by professionals snagged her some great opportunities which included working as the Official fitness partner for Miss Femina India 2011 and Miss Diva 2014. She’s even trained celebs like Aaditya Roy Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Neha Dhupia, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

8. Gaurav Taneja @Flying Beast

Gaurav Taneja, popularly known as Flying Beast is one of the most successful Indian fitness Influencers on platforms like Instagram and YouTube. He is not just a fitness influencer but also a professional aviator (pilot), an IIT Kharagpur graduate, and a Lawyer in practice, and who knows what else this man will achieve in the future.

With his scientific approach towards fitness, realistic guides and tips, and ability to directly connect with his audience, Gaurav has accumulated a family of over 4 Million Instagram followers with over 8.85 Million Subscribers on his YouTube channel. He also runs a dedicated fitness channel named “FitMuscleTV ” with over 2 Million subscribers.

Mr Taneja has always been inspiring young fitness enthusiasts to get into fitness and change their lives forever. There are many fitness Influencers out there who were inspired by him and decided to walk on the same path which we believe is one of the greatest feats of Gaurav’s legacy.

9. Prashant Sawant (@prashantsixpack)

With over 80,000 Instagram followers, Prashant is one of the most demanded celebrity fitness trainers in the bollywood fitness industry. He might not have a lot of followers but he definitely is a motivation for everyone who knows how dedicated and motivated he is about making everyone fit and healthy with his knowledge.

His celebrity clients like Shahrukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Sunny Leone have often acknowledged his dedication and knowledge that helped them meet their fitness goals most efficiently.

Prashant has been in the industry for over 23 years now and specializes in weight loss, fat loss, and muscle gain which he often posts about on his Instagram handle. For anyone who’s looking for some serious advice and free knowledge about fitness then following Prashant Sawant can be one of the best choices you can make to transform yourself.

10. Deanne Panday (@deannepanday)

Deanne is a self-motivated fitness trainer who’s trained many Indian celebrities and aims to share her knowledge with everyone out there to motivate them to get into fitness. She’s currently 50 years old but her age is never hindered by her remarkably motivated persona and energy.

She’s trained some well-known celebs like John Abraham, Bipasha Basu, and Jacqueline Fernandez who often call her the fittest trainer in the industry despite her age which is enough to speculate how healthy and charismatic she must be. She often connects with her Instagram family of over 480k

11. Kris Gethin (@krisgethin)

Kris Gethin has recently gained some popularity after he appeared in a podcast of Ranveer Allahbadia where he revealed many secrets of the fitness industry and his Indian celeb clients. Kris doesn’t have any Indian origins but we had to include him in this list for all the knowledge he holds about the Indian fitness science.

He has worked as a personal trainer for many Indian celebs including Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, and John Abraham. In his podcast with Ranveer, he provided us with many insights about the Indian bodies and the best strategies that would suit the Indian lifestyle and body types. We highly recommend you check out that podcast where the two men had a very healthy conversation about fitness and lifestyle.

The Bottom Line

It's high time that we start treating fitness and health as an integral part of our lifestyles and not as a chore. Yes, it can be difficult to maintain the consistency and dedication that it requires but that's where all the fun is.

Following the Indian fitness Influencers that we discussed in this blog can be a great start to embark on your fitness journey and learn from the expertise and tips they have for you. We believe that following the right people helps you get in the right mindset and the fitness Influencers we discussed in this blog are exactly what you need to turn fitness into a lifestyle.

