Timeline Of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's relationship

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik's second marriage went viral with Pakistani actress Sana Javed

Recently, news of former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik's second marriage went viral. Malik is best known for his 2010 marriage to Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. On this occasion, he exchanged vows with well-known Pakistani actress Sana Javed, who has established herself in Urdu television.

Social media erupted when Shoaib Malik posted images from his wedding to Instagram along with a moving caption. Shoaib Malik expressed gratitude in a post that had the caption "Alhamdullilah" and quoted "And We created you in pairs" (وَخَلَقْنَاكُمْ أَزْوَاجًا). However, let's dive into the marriage timeline of now former couple Shoaib and Sania Mirza.

The friendship between Sania Mirza, then 23 years old, and Shoaib Malik, then 28 years old, blossomed after their 2010 encounter in Hobart, Australia. Sports industry power couple Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik married on April 12, 2010, in a ceremony that transcended cultural boundaries. But lately, there have been rumors circulating about the couple's marital problems, which have caused headlines.

Mirza and Malik made their first child announcement on April 23, 2018. The baby boy was born on October 30, Mirza. On social media, Malik posted a message expressing his joy and sharing the news: "I am excited to announce that it's a baby boy, and my girl is doing great and staying strong as usual. Thank you for your wishes and Duas, we are humbled. #BabyMirzaMalik." They named the child Izhaan Mirza-Malik.

But lately, the couple has been dealing with difficulties; rumours about their marital problems have been making headlines. Sania Mirza's Instagram stories stoked speculations about their separation. Specially a story that stated, "Divorce is hard." However, now Sania and Shoaib have both deleted images of one another from their social media accounts, escalating reports that they are getting divorced.