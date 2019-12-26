Time to punish Congress for triggering unrest in Delhi on CAA: Amit Shah

Slamming the Congress for instigating violence in Delhi in the name of protesting against the recently enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that people of the national capital should punish the Congress.

"It is time to punish the tukde-tukde gang, which is responsible for the violence in the streets of the national capital with the help of the Congress party. The people of Delhi should punish them," Shah said while addressing a public rally in New Delhi.

The minister also accused the Congress of spreading misinformation on the CAA and triggering unrest in the city.

“When debate on the Citizenship Amendment Bill took place in Parliament, no one was ready to say anything and instead, they kept on beating around the bush. No sooner did they (Congress) come out, than they started spreading lies on the CAA, thus triggering unrest in Delhi. Led by Congress, the tukde-tukde gang, is responsible for unrest in Delhi. Time has come to punish them. People of Delhi should punish them,” said Shah.

#WATCH Home Minister Amit Shah: Congress party ke netritva me tukde-tukde gang jo Dilli ke ashanti ke liye zimmedar hai, isko dand dene ka samay aa gya hai. Dilli ki janata ne dand dena chahiye. pic.twitter.com/3qJKEHlE9h — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2019

Delhi witnessed violent protests in several areas after the Centre enacted the controversial citizenship law that promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries.

While critics say that the law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country.

The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.