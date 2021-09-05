Thousands of farmers to attend 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' today in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Thousands of farmers from 15 states will participate in ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of 40 farmer unions, said on Saturday.

The SKM, which is spearheading the farmers' protest against the Centre's three contentious farm laws, said that Sunday's â€‹'mahapanchayat' will prove that the agitation has the support of “all castes, religions, states, classes, small traders and other sections of the society.”

In a statement, the SKM said, "The 'mahapanchayat’ of September 5 will make the Yogi-Modi governments realize the power of farmers, farm labourers, and supporters of the farm movement. The Muzaffarnagar ‘mahapanchayat’ will be the biggest ever in the last nine months."

They added that to arrange meals for farmers, 500 'langar' services, including mobile 'langar' system run on hundreds of tractor-trolleys, have been started while nearly 100 medical camps have been set up for the people who are attending the 'mahapanchayat' on Sunday in Muzaffarnagar.

A total of 32 farmer unions from Punjab have given September 8 as the deadline to the state government to withdraw cases against the protestors, said the SKM, adding that if cases are not taken back, the farmers will prepare a roadmap for a bigger protest on September 8.