Headlines

Explained: Covid 19 new variant JN.1 detected, how dangerous is it? Should you worry?

'They aren't enough...': West Bengal BJP leader launches scathing attack on CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of INDIA Bloc meet

INDIA bloc’s key meeting today, day after 92 opposition MPs suspended in Parliament

India's biggest flop actress, gave 8 flop films, no hit in 12 years, worked with superstar, she is now...

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio may take huge hit, Elon Musk to benefit India's...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'They aren't enough...': West Bengal BJP leader launches scathing attack on CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of INDIA Bloc meet

Explained: Covid 19 new variant JN.1 detected, how dangerous is it? Should you worry?

INDIA bloc’s key meeting today, day after 92 opposition MPs suspended in Parliament

10 actors and directors who made strong comebacks in 2023

9 motivational quotes by Prabhas

Teams that lost most finals in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

India's biggest flop actress, gave 8 flop films, no hit in 12 years, worked with superstar, she is now...

Meet actress whose debut was blockbuster, took 3 times more fees than Salman, quit acting at peak of career, is now..

'This is extremely...': Netizens slam Animal's Twitter page for trolling critic's review with box office collection

HomeIndia

India

'They aren't enough...': West Bengal BJP leader launches scathing attack on CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of INDIA Bloc meet

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the INDIA bloc's meeting scheduled for today will be an opportunity to discuss the seat-sharing formula among the Opposition parties, with just months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 09:49 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ahead of the INDIA bloc meeting to be held in New Delhi today, West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar attacked Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and said that she understood that they weren't enough to fight alone against the BJP. "The CM (Mamata Banerjee) has understood that they aren't enough to fight alone with the BJP... That's why they're all trying to come together..." said Sukanta Majumdar.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the INDIA bloc's meeting scheduled for today will be an opportunity to discuss the seat-sharing formula among the Opposition parties, just months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The fourth meeting of the Opposition's grand alliance is slated to take place today in the national capital, during which seat-sharing discussions are likely to be on the agenda of various parties.

"I think all will be together. There is an opportunity to discuss this seat-sharing matter...Tomorrow is a great opportunity to discuss it in detail. Most political parties will agree to one-to-one seat sharing; maybe one or two may not agree...I don't have any motto or vendetta to not walk with anybody," West Bengal CM. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "It is not too late on delay in seat sharing within the INDIA alliance. Better late than never..."

READ | Dawood Ibrahim dead or alive? Close aide Chhota Shakeel reveals truth

When asked if she wants an alliance with Congress in West Bengal, CM Banerjee said that she has no problem if the grand old party has genuine things. "Somebody must bell the cat...I don't have any problem if they have genuine things. But in West Bengal, they have only two seats. I am open to talks and discussion," she added.

The meeting of the leaders of the INDIA bloc will be held on December 19 in the national capital. Taking to 'X', Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "The 4th meeting of the leaders of INDIA parties will be held on Tuesday, December 19th, 2023, in New Delhi at 3 p.m."

Seat sharing for the Lok Sabha polls, which are just four months away, is likely to be at the top of the agenda for the next INDIA bloc meeting and will be crucial for Congress, particularly as the party lost Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, the Hindi heartland states.

READ | China Earthquake: Death toll rises to 111, President Xi Jinping calls for 'all-out' operation

The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. The third meeting happened in Mumbai on August 31-September 1. 

INDIA or 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance' is a group of opposition parties, including the Congress. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi to flag off Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, check new features of this train

IPL auction 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch for free

Viral video: Bengaluru man finds live snail in salad ordered via Swiggy, company responds

Animal box office collection day 17: Ranbir Kapoor film continues to break records, breaches Rs 500 crore mark in India

IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Full list of players, base price, sold, unsold status

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE