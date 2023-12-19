Dawood Ibrahim dead or alive? Close aide Chhota Shakeel reveals truth

Chhota Shakeel, Dawood Ibrahim's close aide breaks the silence on underworld don's being poisoned.

The close aide to the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel, has called the claims of his boss's poisoned death rumours. He claimed that Dawood was in perfect health and fitness and that these kinds of rumours are occasionally disseminated with malevolent purposes.

Rumours were spreading on social media that Dawood Ibrahim had been poisoned and was admitted to Karachi's hospital.

Several journalists from Pakistan had also tweeted about it, supporting these rumours. Shakeel, though, claimed to TOI that this report was false. The underworld fugitive, who is currently an ISI asset, claimed to have met Dawood in Pakistan and that he was in perfect health.

Dawood is an ISI guest. The TOI article stated that intelligence sources refuted the notion that any of Dawood Ibrahim's associates may have poisoned him (Dawood Ibrahim Poison News). Dawood's prolonged stay under close observation as a guest of Pakistani agencies is the primary cause of this. He is secure because of his loyal security.

Pakistani intelligence considers Dawood to be a valuable asset and views him as a tool for Islamist terror against India. ISI keeps a close watch on Dawood, as he is also on the radar of the US.

He might have been admitted to the hospital. It remains possible, nevertheless, that he was just admitted to a military base hospital. Several enemies of India have recently been slain in Pakistan by unidentified attackers. According to sources, the Pakistani spy service is concerned that some of its assets might be "hit" before India's Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

In addition to concerns over Dawood's health, rumours circulated in Pakistan that legendary cricketer Javed Miandad had been placed under house arrest. He and the don of the underworld are also tight.