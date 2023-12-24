Terrorists open fire at retired police officer at Baramulla mosque in Jammu and Kashmir

Headlines

Meet IAS officer who quit after 15 years, then led several multi-crore firms, has also scaled Himalayas

Merry Christmas 2023: Know history, significance and 5 traditions of the day

MI coach calls this player an 'X-factor' for IPL 2024, its not Rohit, Hardik, Bumrah, Suryakumar

Meet man, who started jewellery store, built a Rs 17,000 crore and then sold it

Sports Ministry suspends WFI Chief Sanjay Singh, here's what happened

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet banker-turned-IAS officer who quit after 15 years, then led several multi-crore firms, has also scaled Himalayas

MI coach calls this player an 'X-factor' for IPL 2024, its not Rohit, Hardik, Bumrah, Suryakumar

Merry Christmas 2023: Know history, significance and 5 traditions of the day

Star players who never captained Team India

Cricketers who retired in 2023

Top 10 masked WWE wrestlers of all time

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Siddhant Chaturvedi says his nepotism jibe at Ananya Panday was 'ice-breaker' for them: 'It never actually...'

Rajkumar Hirani reveals he decided to work with Shah Rukh Khan after watching Cirkus: 'Had to wait for 20 years'

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

HomeIndia

India

Terrorists open fire at retired police officer at Baramulla mosque in Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorists opened fire on the retired police officer while he was offering prayers at a mosque, the police added.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 10:31 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Days after an attack on two military vehicles in the Rajouri sector claimed the lives of four soldiers, unidentified terrorists on Sunday opened fire at a retired police officer at Gantmulla in Baramulla district, police said, adding that he succumbed to his injuries.

The slain former police officer was identified as Mohd. Shafi, according to Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Terrorists opened fire on the retired police officer while he was offering prayers at a mosque, the police added.

The area was cordoned off in the immediate aftermath of the incident, officials said.

"#Terrorists fired upon Shri Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer at Gantmulla, Sheeri #Baramulla, while praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries. The area has been #cordoned off. Further details awaited," the Kashmir Zone Police posted from their official X handle.

Meanwhile, additional security forces have been deployed in the Bafliaz area of Poonch district as an operation is underway to nab terrorists in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in the Rajouri sector after soldiers were killed in an ambush on Thursday.

The Indian Army said on Saturday it was conducting an inquiry into the deaths of three civilians in the Poonch-Rajouri sector in the terror attack on December 21.

"Search operations by the security forces are continuing in the area of operations after the incident of December 21. Reports have been received regarding three civilian deaths in the area. The matter is under investigation," the Indian Army posted from its official X handle.

"The Indian Army stands committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigations," the post added. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Who is Anand Pandit? Shah Rukh Khan’s spiritual guru, close friend of Salman, Aamir, owns multimillion-dollar business

K'taka hijab ban removal: BJP strongly reacts to CM's decision, says raising concern about 'secular nature'

Innovative Brand Revolutionises Personalised Silver Jewellery With Customisable Pieces

Shah Rukh Khan says he feels more comfortable playing his age, being 'age honest' in Dunki: 'Since I look young...'

Explore South Korea's Top 6 National Parks

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE