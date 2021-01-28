Ten pointers on tractor rally violence aftermath, Delhi police names Deep Sidhu

Farmer unions protesting against the new farm laws have all distanced themselves from those who went inside the Red Fort and hoisted the Khalsa flag. They claimed that none of the unions had any plan to 'invade' the Capital on Republic Day. Farmer unions on Wednesday also called off their proposed march to the Parliament on February 1, in view of Republic Day violence.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Wednesday said that the farmer leaders were also involved in the violence. He said, "As per the agreement, we wanted the rally to conclude peacefully. The violence occurred because terms & conditions were not followed."

In his press conference, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said that 19 accused have been arrested and 50 people have been detained.

Two farmer unions, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan and Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) have separated themselves from the ongoing farmer protests at Delhi borders.

Ten points on Farmers' tractor rally violence

A section of farm leaders have accused Punjabi actor and activist Deep Sidhu of instigating the clashes and planting a Sikh religious flag at the Red Fort.

The Delhi Police is investigating farmer leaders as part of their probe into the violence on Republic Day. Notice has been sent to farmer leader Darshan Pal of Samyukt Kisan Morcha for alleged violation of the agreement with the police regarding the route and time of the rally.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has reiterated the "conspiracy" angle and distanced itself from Tuesday's violence.

Centre gave a stern warning on the unfortunate incident that unfolded on Tuesday. "Action should be taken against all of those who instigated others. India won't tolerate the manner in which the Tricolour was insulted at the Red Fort," said Union minister Prakash Javadekar.

The Congress said Union Home Minister Amit Shah was responsible for the violence.

At a press conference on Wednesday evening, Delhi police commissioner S N Srivastava said farmer unions did not follow the conditions set for the tractor rally that was supposed to be held from noon to 5 pm or follow the designated route.

Nineteen people have been arrested in connection with the violence in which 394 police personnel have been injured, the Delhi Police said. Fifty people have been detained and are being questioned. Action has been taken against 300-odd Twitter accounts since Tuesday.

The iconic Red Fort, will be shut till January 31, the Archaeological Survey of India has said.

The postmortem report of a farmer who died in Delhi shows he was not shot, as claimed by his family, the Uttar Pradesh Police said on Wednesday.

Eleven rounds of talks have been held between the farmers and the government, but there been no breakthrough.