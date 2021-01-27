Headlines

Tractor rally violence: 'No one will be spared,' says Delhi Police Commissioner

22 FIRs were registered in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in Delhi leaving over 300 policemen injured.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 27, 2021, 09:10 PM IST

A day after the Farmers' tractor rally turned violent and clashes erupted with the police personnel in the National Capital, marring the Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi police held a press conference on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Delhi Police registered 22 FIRs in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital leaving over 300 policemen injured, officials said.

In his press conference, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said that 19 accused have been arrested and 50 people have been detained. They are being questioned. Shrivastava said, "By January 25 evening, it came to fore that they (farmers) were not keeping their words. They brought forward aggressive & militant elements who occupied the stage & delivered provocative speeches that made their intentions clear."

He further added that keeping in mind the interests of the security of the people of Delhi, it was decided that some terms & conditions be imposed, it was given to them in writing. The rally was to last from 12pm to 5pm and was to be led by farmer leaders accompanying with their groups.

Police Commissioner said that more than 25 criminal cases have been registered by the Delhi Police. "We are using the facial recognition system and taking the help of CCTV and video footage to identify the accused. No culprit will be spared."

On being asked if police have taken any action against Deep Sidhu, Delhi Police Commissioner said, "Action will be taken against whoever was involved in this (violence on Jan 26). Cases have been registered. During the investigation, many names will come up & strict action will be taken against them."

Police Commissioner said that 394 police personnel sustained injuries in the violence (during the tractor rally on Jan 26) and several of them are still admitted to hospitals. Some of them are admitted to ICU wards.

Earlier an official said that multiple videos and CCTV footage were being scanned to identify farmers involved in the violence on Tuesday and that strict action would be taken against the culprits. Security has been beefed up in several places across the national capital, especially at the Red Fort and farmer protest sites, with deployment of additional paramilitary forces following the violence. 

The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

