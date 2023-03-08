Search icon
Telangana: Man set on fire after he sprinkles colour on another person during Holi celebrations

Telangana: The man (victim) was told by the person not to apply colour to him, but the former smeared him with colour.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 04:50 PM IST

Holi 2023: A horrific incident took place during Holi celebrations in Telangana's Medak district. A man was set ablaze allegedly by another person after he sprinkled colour on the latter on Tuesday. The victim is undergoing treatment in a hospital, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened in Marpally village of Regode mandal during Holi celebrations following an argument between them. The man (victim) was told by the person not to apply colour to him, but the former smeared him with colour. Enraged over the same, the man poured petrol on the man and allegedly set him on fire.

The victim sustained severe burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad, police said. A case was registered and the accused has been taken into custody. Further probe is on.

(With inputs from PTI)

