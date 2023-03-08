Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Viral Video: Rohit Sharma plays Holi with Team India in Ahmedabad, watch

Rohit Sharma can also be seen playing Holi with his teammates in a team bus ahead of the final Test against Australia from March 9.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 03:37 PM IST

Viral Video: Rohit Sharma plays Holi with Team India in Ahmedabad, watch
Viral Video: Rohit Sharma plays Holi with Team India in Ahmedabad, watch (Photo: Insta/Indian Cricket Team)

India on Wednesday celebrated Holi with much fervour and zeal. The festival of colours was also celebrated by the Indian cricket team including captain Rohit Sharma. A video from the Holi celebration has surfaced on the internet, where the Indian skipper Rohit can be seen smearing gulal on team members.

The men in blue have played Holi in Ahmedabad where there are all set to play the 4th Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match on Thursday. Sharma can be seen playing Holi with his teammates in a bus ahead of the final Test against Australia from March 9.

Indian Cricket Team has shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "Laughter guaranteed." All team members including Virat Kohli, KL Rahul are also seen in the video.

Earlier on Tuesday, a video of the Holi celebrations was shared by star youngster Shubman Gill. Kohli can be heard singing the popular song ‘Calm Down’ and dancing to the tune. In the background are other team members playing Holi.

 

Team India are set to face off against Australia in the fourth and final Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 in Ahmedabad from March 9. India won the first two Tests to retain the BGT trophy but lost the third one in Indore.

READ | From Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Gangubai Kathiawadi to Secret Superstar, Bollywood's highest-grossing women-led films

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Mindy Kaling meets 'fabulous' Bollywood Wives Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Soni. See pics
Miss Universe 2023: Meet India's representative Divita Rai, check out her 'Sone Ki Chidiya' costume for pageant
Neal Mohan, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella: Who is the richest India-American CEO?
Republic Day 2023: Discover India's cultural heritage and diversity through tableaux at annual Republic day parade
XXX star Aabha Paul flaunts her sexy body in viral photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 627 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.