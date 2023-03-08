Viral Video: Rohit Sharma plays Holi with Team India in Ahmedabad, watch (Photo: Insta/Indian Cricket Team)

India on Wednesday celebrated Holi with much fervour and zeal. The festival of colours was also celebrated by the Indian cricket team including captain Rohit Sharma. A video from the Holi celebration has surfaced on the internet, where the Indian skipper Rohit can be seen smearing gulal on team members.

The men in blue have played Holi in Ahmedabad where there are all set to play the 4th Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match on Thursday. Sharma can be seen playing Holi with his teammates in a bus ahead of the final Test against Australia from March 9.

Indian Cricket Team has shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "Laughter guaranteed." All team members including Virat Kohli, KL Rahul are also seen in the video.

Earlier on Tuesday, a video of the Holi celebrations was shared by star youngster Shubman Gill. Kohli can be heard singing the popular song ‘Calm Down’ and dancing to the tune. In the background are other team members playing Holi.

Team India are set to face off against Australia in the fourth and final Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 in Ahmedabad from March 9. India won the first two Tests to retain the BGT trophy but lost the third one in Indore.

