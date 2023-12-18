Headlines

Delhi-NCR weather: Temperature to dip to 5°C by Dec 21; check IMD prediction for next three days

Mukesh Ambani's super-expensive SUV changes colour on live camera, watch video of Rs 5 crore car

Weather Update: Extreme heavy rainfall continues in south districts of Tamil Nadu

Dawood Ibrahim, underworld don poisoned and hospitalised in Pakistan

Veteran actress Tanuja admitted to Mumbai hospital, under observation in ICU

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi-NCR weather: Temperature to dip to 5°C by Dec 21; check IMD prediction for next three days

Former CM Raman Singh resigns as BJP's Vice President amid being nominated as speaker of Chhattisgarh Assembly

PM Modi to inaugurate 402 km section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor today

10 countries that have changed their names

10 slowest animals in the world

Worst decisions by RCB in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Veteran actress Tanuja admitted to Mumbai hospital, under observation in ICU

Not Kajol, but this actress was Karan Johar’s first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Shah Rukh Khan calls Dunki very touching, reveals how it is different from other Rajkumar Hirani films: 'It has some...'

HomeIndia

India

Weather Update: Extreme heavy rainfall continues in south districts of Tamil Nadu

Heavy rain also lashed parts of Virudhunagar district. The District Collector of Virudhunagar has announced a holiday for schools on December 18.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 09:07 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Extremely heavy rainfall continued in the south districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday, as Palayamkottai recorded 26 cm, and Kanyakumari recorded 17 cm of rainfall. Meanwhile, flood-affected people in the Tirunelveli district moved to a shelter camp. A visual from the shelter home showed people lining up for ration.

In Thoothkudi district, taluka Srivaikuntam received 525 mm of rainfall on Sunday and an extremely heavy rainfall in the area is predicted. Moreover, Tiruchender, Sathankulam, Kayathar, Ottapidram are also expected to get extremely heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, there were no reports of house damage; cattle losses were reported due to the heavy downpour in Thoothkudi. Also, Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli received 260 mm of rainfall till 5:30 pm on Sunday.

Heavy rain also lashed parts of Virudhunagar district. The District Collector of Virudhunagar has announced a holiday for schools on December 18.

Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for all schools, colleges, private institutions, banks and financial institutions in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts on Monday due to heavy rainfall.

Rainfall continues at night in the Thoothukudi district, and 40 lakes in the Kovilpatti area have reached their full capacity. According to IMD predictions, heavy rain was expected to occur in one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi.

As per IMD predictions, heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai and Thanjavur districts of Tamil Nadu on December 18.

On December 19, heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu. 

On December 19, thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur at one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, according to IMD predictions.

It has been raining continuously since Sunday morning in Kovilpatti, Ettayapuram, Vilathikulam, Kalugumalai, Kayathar, Kadambur, Vembar, Surangudi, and other areas of Thoothukudi district.

Due to this heavy rain, the rivers and lakes around Kovilpatti have reached their full capacity and the water is overflowing from the lakes. Also, after the rainwater started flowing out of the river in the Koosalipatti and Inam Maniyachi areas, sandbags and JCB machines were used to stop the water.

"40 lakes in Kovilpatti Panchayat are full. Two lakes were damaged and we repaired them. We are continuously monitoring other lakes too. If there is a breach in the lake, we are ready to fix it immediately," said Rajesh, District Development Officer, Thoothukkudi district. 

The Tamil Nadu government has taken precautionary measures to ensure people's safety. Tamil Nadu's Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran, said that various precautionary measures have been taken by the government; in particular, ministers and two IAS officers have been appointed separately for the above districts and they are monitoring the work that is to be carried out.

"As a precautionary measure, 250 State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin and Tenkasi districts. A few more members of the State Disaster Response Force will arrive in Tenkasi district today. Even I will be visiting the flood-affected areas," said Ramachandran. 

Similarly, 19 camps in Tirunelveli, four camps in Kanyakumari, two camps in Thoothukudi and one camp in Tenkasi district have been set up to accommodate the public during calamities."The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has advised us (the Minister and IAS officers) to be on the spot and take necessary measures to ensure people's safety," added the Tamil Nadu Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management. 

In Tirunelveli district, flood-affected people have been brought to the Thachanallur relief camp and the district administration has provided them with essential needs and food. Apart from that, Tuticorin and Tenkasi districts are also witnessing heavy rains, leading to disruptions to normal life. 

The Meteorological Department has also warned of cyclonic winds over the eastern coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and the Gulf of Mannar. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi to inaugurate Varanasi's 2nd Vande Bharat Express, Tamil Sangamam during 2-day visit

Delhi-NCR weather: Temperature to dip to 5°C by Dec 21; check IMD prediction for next three days

'Government is trying to scare...': SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Parliament security breach

Delhi shivers as minimum temperature hits 7 degrees, AQI continues to be ‘very poor’

World's largest office built for Rs 3400 crore in this Indian city; check all details here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE