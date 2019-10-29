Tamil Nadu: Two-year-old Sujith Wilson, trapped in borewell for 3 days, dies

Two-year-old Sujith Wilson, who fell into an abandoned borewell on Friday in a village in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli district on Friday, was declared dead on Tuesday as his body was retrieved in a decomposed state.

Sujith was declared dead as a foul smell started coming out from within the borewell, forcing the authorities to stop the rescuing efforts. A parallel 65 ft deep hole had been dug and it would have taken another 12 hours for the rescuers to reach the boy.

"The 2-year-old boy's body is now in a decomposed state. We tried our best to rescue him but unfortunately, foul smell has started coming from the borewell in which the child had fallen. As of now, the digging process has been stopped," J Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary in the Transport Department, was quoted as saying by ANI.

He had been trapped in the borewell for over 3 days after falling into it on Friday evening.

His body was taken to Government Hospital in Manapparai for postmortem and then back to his residence on Tuesday morning following an autopsy.

Sujith fell into the borewell while he was playing near his house on Friday around 5:30 pm. He was trapped at around 25 feet in a 600-feet borewell. Fire department, police and a team from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. Attempts to rescue him using ropes failed and he is now trapped at 100 feet.