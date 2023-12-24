Tamil Nadu: Fire breaks out at commercial complex in Madurai

People inside the shops and cinema theatres were evacuated through emergency exits.

A fire broke out at a commercial complex in Madurai's Tallakulam in the late hours of Saturday.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Fire broke out at a commercial complex in Madurai's Tallakulam. People inside shops and cinema theatres were evacuated through emergency exits. Further details awaited. (23.12) pic.twitter.com/7cFsu8ZCWf — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2023

Following the fire, smoke engulfed the food court area located on the fourth floor of the mall.

More details are awaited.