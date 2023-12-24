Headlines

India

Tamil Nadu: Fire breaks out at commercial complex in Madurai

People inside the shops and cinema theatres were evacuated through emergency exits.

ANI

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 06:43 AM IST

article-main
A fire broke out at a commercial complex in Madurai's Tallakulam in the late hours of Saturday.

People inside the shops and cinema theatres were evacuated through emergency exits.

Following the fire, smoke engulfed the food court area located on the fourth floor of the mall.

More details are awaited.

