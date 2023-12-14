Headlines

Major setback for India as star player likely to miss South Africa Test series

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Chris Gayle's viral video of dancing to Lutt Putt Gaya: 'Universe boss hits it out of the park'

‘No better way…:’ David Warner hits back at critics after scoring ton in AUS vs PAK Test

Suspension of democracy: Congress slams centre over suspension of opposition MPs

DNA Verified: Did Pooja Hegde receive death threat after argument in Dubai? Here's what we know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Major setback for India as star player likely to miss South Africa Test series

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Chris Gayle's viral video of dancing to Lutt Putt Gaya: 'Universe boss hits it out of the park'

Suspension of democracy: Congress slams centre over suspension of opposition MPs

9 foods that claim to be healthy but are not

8 surprising benefits of castor oil

5 side effects of multivitamins

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Chris Gayle's viral video of dancing to Lutt Putt Gaya: 'Universe boss hits it out of the park'

Arjun Kapoor opens up on his box office failures, compares his career to Saif Ali Khan: 'I am the first actor to...'

DNA Verified: Did Pooja Hegde receive death threat after argument in Dubai? Here's what we know

HomeIndia

India

Suspension of democracy: Congress slams centre over suspension of opposition MPs

Congress on Thursday termed as a "murder of democracy" the suspension of opposition MPs and alleged that the BJP government has reduced Parliament to a "rubber stamp".

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 08:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Congress on Thursday termed as a "murder of democracy" the suspension of opposition MPs and alleged that the BJP government has reduced Parliament to a "rubber stamp". As many as 15 opposition MPs were suspended from Parliament for the remainder of the Winter session for disrupting proceedings over the Lok Sabha security breach issue.

The Congress on Thursday termed as a "murder of democracy" the suspension of opposition MPs and alleged that the BJP government has reduced Parliament to a "rubber stamp".

As many as 15 opposition MPs were suspended from Parliament for the remainder of the Winter session for disrupting proceedings over the Lok Sabha security breach issue. While TMC's Derek O'Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha, 13 opposition MPs, including nine from the Congress and DMK's Kanimozhi, were suspended from the Lok Sabha for disrupting the proceedings.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that "having endangered national security and the safety of the temple of our Democracy — the Parliament -- the BJP is now shooting the messenger".

"The suspension of 14 opposition MPs from the Parliament because they wanted a discussion on the grave security breach is SUSPENSION OF DEMOCRACY! What is their crime?" Kharge said.

Is it a crime to urge the Union home minister to make a statement in the House, he asked. Is it a crime to want a discussion on the perilous security breach, Kharge further asked. "Does it not invoke draconian shades of dictatorship, a hallmark of the present dispensation?" the Congress president said.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said, "A horrible, undemocratic move to suspend opposition MPs for demanding an answer from the Government on the shocking security breach in Parliament yesterday." "On the one hand 5 MPs are suspended for demanding accountability, while on the other hand, there is no action against the BJP MP who facilitated the entry of the miscreants," Venugopal said.

"This is a murder of democracy. The BJP government has reduced Parliament to a rubber stamp. Not even the pretence of a democratic process is left," he said. Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also slammed the government over the issue, saying it is trying to distract from the main issue of security breach. "Democracy is being ruthlessly sacrificed," Chowdhury told reporters.

Later, the Congress in a post on X said that while opposition MPs were suspended, BJP MP Pratap Simha, on whose recommendation two intruders got public gallery passes, was "commended".

Amid opposition protests demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the security breach incident, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved two resolutions separately for the suspension of the MPs for disrupting the Lok Sabha proceedings.

The MPs had moved into the well of the Lok Sabha raising slogans, questioning the security breach, and demanding a statement from the government.

Read: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Rajya Sabha chairman, demands Amit Shah's statement on Parliament breach

While T N Prathapan, Hibi Eden, Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and Dean Kuriakose (all from the Congress) were suspended when the first resolution was adopted, VK Sreekandan (Congress), Benny Behanan (Congress), Mohammad Jawed (Congress), PR Natarajan (CPI-M), Kanimozhi (DMK), K Subbarayan (CPI), SR Parthiban (DMK), S Venkatesan (CPI-M), and Manickam Tagore (Congress) were suspended through the second resolution.

However, the name of DMK member SR Parthiban was later removed from the list of MPs who were suspended. The development came after some opposition MPs said Parthiban is not present in Delhi and is in Chennai. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said, "There is comedy in this suspension, S R Parthiban has been named in the list, he wasn’t even in the LS today. I guess they can’t make out one Tamilian from another."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India's greatest filmmaker, Oscar winner, married cousin, lived together as teens, kept relationship secret for years

From Start to Scale: Somil Nishar shares insights on scaling RPA initiatives for maximum impact

Major security breach in Lok Sabha, two persons seen jumping over benches, open tear gas canisters; watch video

'Gross misconduct': TMC's Derek O'Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha, here's what happened

Condom shortage to affect India’s National Family Planning Programme? Health Ministry responds

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE