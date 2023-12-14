Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Rajya Sabha chairman, demands Amit Shah's statement on Parliament breach

Headlines

Major setback for India as star player likely to miss South Africa Test series

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Chris Gayle's viral video of dancing to Lutt Putt Gaya: 'Universe boss hits it out of the park'

‘No better way…:’ David Warner hits back at critics after scoring ton in AUS vs PAK Test

Suspension of democracy: Congress slams centre over suspension of opposition MPs

DNA Verified: Did Pooja Hegde receive death threat after argument in Dubai? Here's what we know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Major setback for India as star player likely to miss South Africa Test series

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Chris Gayle's viral video of dancing to Lutt Putt Gaya: 'Universe boss hits it out of the park'

‘No better way…:’ David Warner hits back at critics after scoring ton in AUS vs PAK Test

9 foods that claim to be healthy but are not

8 surprising benefits of castor oil

5 side effects of multivitamins

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Chris Gayle's viral video of dancing to Lutt Putt Gaya: 'Universe boss hits it out of the park'

Arjun Kapoor opens up on his box office failures, compares his career to Saif Ali Khan: 'I am the first actor to...'

DNA Verified: Did Pooja Hegde receive death threat after argument in Dubai? Here's what we know

HomeIndia

India

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Rajya Sabha chairman, demands Amit Shah's statement on Parliament breach

In his letter Vice President Dhankhar, the LoP in the Upper House labelled the breach in Parliament security as a grave matter, demanding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement on the issue following which a discussion should happen under Rule 267.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 07:14 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Congress national president and the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Thursday, wrote to the chairman of the Upper House, Jagdeep Dhankhar, over the major security breach in the new Parliament complex on Wednesday. 

In his letter Vice President Dhankhar, the LoP in the Upper House labelled the breach in Parliament security as a grave matter, demanding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement on the issue following which a discussion should happen under Rule 267.

"The breach of Parliament security which occurred on 13th December 2023 in the Lok Sabha Chamber and the Parliament precincts is a very grave matter unparalleled in the recent past. Given the gravity of the matter, myself in consultation with floor leaders of INDIA Parties in Parliament have come to a considered view that the matter is of such critical importance that it needs to be raised under Rule 267 of the Rules and Procedure of Council of States (Rajya Sabha)," Kharge wrote in his letter. 

"Further, till the Minister of Home Affairs makes a statement on this matter followed by a discussion under Rule 267, there is no occasion for taking up any other business in the House or even for any meeting to "sort out this matter" in any other manner," he stated.

READ | 'National security has become hollow...': Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Parliament breach

Earlier in the day, Opposition leaders met in the chamber of the LoP, Rajya Sabha to discuss the Parliament security breach. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the Opposition members decided to raise the security breach strongly in both the Houses.

"Proper security arrangements should have been made before shifting the members to the new parliament building. Despite such a massive security breach, neither the PM nor the Home Minister has made any statement. There should be a discussion on this. There was a glaring intelligence failure. PM Modi and Amit Shah could have apprised our MP (on steps being taken in the wake of the breach). He caught one of the canisters," Chowdhury said. 

"If they can't secure the members in Parliament, how can they assure the security of the country? We have also been raising the issue of unemployment," the Congress MP added.

Meanwhile, a case under multiple relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was registered against the accused in connection with the Parliament security breach, police said on Thursday. According to sources in the police, the absconding accused in the case, identified as Lalit Jha, sent a video clip of the breach to his NGO partner after committing the act.

So far, four people have been arrested in the case. Police informed that two more people, identified as Vicky and his wife, are being interrogated. The sixth accused, identified as Lalit Jha, is absconding, sources said.
Earlier, on Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordered an inquiry into the security breach. 

READ | Meet actor who has given only 6 flop films, earned over Rs 2000 crore at BO, debut film was disaster but earned Rs 40 cr

"On request from Lok Sabha Secretariat, MHA has ordered an inquiry into the Parliament security breach incident. An inquiry committee has been set up under Anish Dayal Singh, DG, CRPF, with members from other security agencies and experts," the Home Ministry said in its statement.

In an incident that came on the 22nd anniversary of the terror attack on Parliament in 2001, two unidentified persons jumped onto the floor of the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery during Zero Hour and set off smoke canisters while chanting slogans. The intruders were seen in viral videos jumping from one desk to the other before being finally overpowered by some MPs. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Parliament security breach: 14 opposition MPs suspended, Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow

Bhajan Lal, Sanganer MLA, to be new Rajasthan Chief Minister

BJP's Vishnu Deo Sai takes oath as 4th CM of Chhattisgarh

IND vs SA 3rd T20I, Johannesburg weather report: Will rain play spoilsport again?

Who is Diya Kumari, Jaipur royal family member, to be Rajasthan's Deputy CM?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE