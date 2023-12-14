Meet actor who has given only 6 flop films, earned over Rs 2000 crore at BO, debut film was disaster but earned Rs 40 cr

Ranbir Kapoor's first 100 crore film was in 2011 with Anurag Basu's 'Barfi' which also earned him a lot of support for his acting. Ranbir Kapoor's career, however, started with a disaster in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Saawariya'.

Ranbir Kapoor has emerged as a superstar after the recent success of 'Animal' at the box office. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film has managed to break many box office records and has also managed to set some new ones. As for Ranbir Kapoor, the 'Animal' actor has earned a total of Rs 2303 crore at the box office. It is interesting to note that 54.67% of this Rs 2303 crore comes from Ranbir Kapoor's last five films in the last five years - from the 2018 film 'Sanju' to the 2023 film 'Animal'.

Since the film 'Sanju' was released in 2018, Ranbir Kapoor has so far registered a total of Rs 1259 crore at the box office which is better in comparison to most mainstream actors. Ranbir Kapoor, who has been a part of the film industry for 16 years, has only given six flop films in his career so far.

Speculations are rife that Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' might dethrone Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' as the highest-grosser of the year.

In 16 years of his career, Ranbir Kapoor has worked in 21 films in which he played the lead role, and now, 'Animal' might reportedly take Ranbir Kapoor's cumulative total at the box office to Rs 2500 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor's first hit film at the box office was with Katrina Kaif. The then-couple worked together in 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' which was a super hit and earned Rs 63 crore at the box office.

Ranbir Kapoor's first 100 crore film was in 2011 with Anurag Basu's 'Barfi' which also earned him a lot of support for his acting. Ranbir Kapoor's career, however, started with a disaster in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Saawariya'.

While Ranbir Kapoor never touched the 200-crore mark, he entered the 300-crore club with Sanju in 2018. In his career so far, Ranbir Kapoor has also been part of a lot of super flop films including 'Bombay Velvet' and 'Shamshera'. Apart from these two films, Ranbir Kapoor only has four other flop films.

As of now, Ranbir Kapoor is surely at the top of the world with the immense success of 'Animal'. With the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film, Ranbir Kapoor is now eyeing the 600 crore club and joining other elite lists of actors such as Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

