AP Inter Exam 2024 out: Official website, how to download, exam details, more here

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande exposed! Captain Munawar Faruqui to give harsh punishment to actress for this reason

IPL 2024 auction: List of players with INR 50 lakh base price

Meet man who ran away from home at 12, began career as a tailor, built company worth Rs 16,202 crore

Meet actor who has given only 6 flop films, earned over Rs 2000 crore at BO, debut film was disaster but earned Rs 40 cr

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

10 Bollywood actresses who owned OTT in 2023

Fitness secrets of Triptii Dimri for toned body

Whole fruits vs Juice: which is healthier for you?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Meet actor who has given only 6 flop films, earned over Rs 2000 crore at BO, debut film was disaster but earned Rs 40 cr

'I Wanna See You Dance': Ananya, Siddhant's dance number from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has fans calling it ‘80s ka disco song’

'National security has become hollow...': Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Parliament breach

Reacting to the opposition protests on the security breach incident, BJP MP Gopal Shetty said that they will make an issue out of this seeing their recent loss in elections.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 04:52 PM IST

Reacting to the Parliament Security breach incident, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday said that the Centre talks a lot about the nation's might in security, but in reality, it has become "hollow from the inside." Speaking to reporters, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Yesterday's incident was witnessed by the entire country. Every day there are talks about the security, power, and development of the country. He brings Sengol to the Parliament. In reality, national security has hollowed from the inside. At least he should condemn the incident in the House."

"When the attack happened in 2001, I want to remind you that our leader Sonia Gandhi called the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to ask him if he was okay. There is no such tradition now," he added. Earlier today, the opposition created a ruckus inside Parliament and demanded Home Minister's Amit Shah resignation over the breach incident.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said "all of us are concerned" about what happened in the House yesterday. "The security of the House is the responsibility of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. I talked to you yesterday and will talk again. The responsibility (of Parliament) is of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. Govt cannot interfere in the business of secretariat," the Speaker said.

READ | Parliament security breach: 14 opposition MPs suspended, Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow

Reacting to the opposition protests on the security breach incident, BJP MP Gopal Shetty said that they will make an issue out of this seeing their recent loss in elections. "Whether there was a lapse in security or there is a need for more levels of security is being seriously discussed. The current government under Prime Minister Modi has zero-tolerance against cases like these and whoever is responsible will be punished. The opposition will make an issue out of this seeing their recent loss in elections. They are finding a way to come out of these defeats," Shetty told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha also requested the House members to exercise caution while issuing passes to the people.

READ | Canisters were in...: Accused Manoranjan reveals details on how Parliament attack was planned

So far, four people have been arrested in connection with the case. Police informed that two persons, one of whom identified as Vicky, and his wife are being interrogated.

According to Police sources, all the accused were associated with the social media page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club'. Everyone met in Mysuru about one and a half years ago. Sagar came from Lucknow in July but could not go inside the Parliament House. On December 10, one by one everyone reached Delhi from their respective states. Everyone met near India Gate where colored crackers were distributed to everyone.

