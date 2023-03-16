Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Amid rise in Covid-19 cases, centre asks six states to take extra measures

Union government has issued an advisory for six most affected states to follow a risk assessment-based approach to contain the surge of Covdi-19 cases.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 09:42 PM IST

Amid rise in Covid-19 cases, centre asks six states to take extra measures
Spike in Covid-19 cases in six states of India | Photo: PTI

The Union government has asked the six most-affected states to follow a risk assessment-based approach to control the spike in Covdi-19 cases. This came following the rise in daily coronavirus cases. Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, advised these states to examine the situation closely and focus on bringing necessary measures to effectively management the spread of this disease. He also advised the state to duly ensure effective compliance with various advisories issued by the Ministry of Health.

"There are a few states which are reporting higher numbers of cases indicating the possible localised spread of infection," Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

Although India saw a significant decline in Covid-19 cases over the past few months, there is a rise in the number of cases in some parts of the country, noted Bhushan. He also pointed out the need to closely monitor respiratory infections like Covid-19 cases and influenza-like illnesses in all health facilities. 

"It is essential that the state must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required in any areas of concern to control the emerging spread of infection," Bhushan said.

Read: Both pilots killed as Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh

Covid-19: State-wise rise in cases 

In the last week of March, Maharashtra reported a rise in weekly cases to 668 from 355, the state reported a positivity rate of 1.92 per cent. Gujarat reported 279 fresh Covid cases which means there is a 1.11 per cent positivity rate in the week ending March 15. 

Telangana reported a rise from 132 Covid cases in the week ending March 8 to 267 in the week ending March 15, while Tamil Nadu reported an increase from 170 to 258 cases in the respective weeks, according to the letter.

Kerala and Karnataka reported a positivity rate of 2.64 per cent and 2.77 per cent respectively in the week ending March 15.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of Tiger Shroff's lavish Mumbai home will leave you stunned, price is....
Hot belly dancing videos of Bhojpuri star Namrata Malla that will leave you stunned
Holi 2023: 5 Bollywood diva's inspired outfits to celebrate the festival of colours
Nia Sharma looks sizzling hot in bold outfits, shares sexy photos on Instagram
Shane Warne: Remembering the Australia cricket legend on his 1st death anniversary
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GATE 2023 Result releasing shortly at gate.iitk.ac.in, know how to check result online
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.