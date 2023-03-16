Amid rise in Covid-19 cases, centre asks six states to take extra measures

Spike in Covid-19 cases in six states of India | Photo: PTI

The Union government has asked the six most-affected states to follow a risk assessment-based approach to control the spike in Covdi-19 cases. This came following the rise in daily coronavirus cases. Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, advised these states to examine the situation closely and focus on bringing necessary measures to effectively management the spread of this disease. He also advised the state to duly ensure effective compliance with various advisories issued by the Ministry of Health.

"There are a few states which are reporting higher numbers of cases indicating the possible localised spread of infection," Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

Although India saw a significant decline in Covid-19 cases over the past few months, there is a rise in the number of cases in some parts of the country, noted Bhushan. He also pointed out the need to closely monitor respiratory infections like Covid-19 cases and influenza-like illnesses in all health facilities.

"It is essential that the state must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required in any areas of concern to control the emerging spread of infection," Bhushan said.

Covid-19: State-wise rise in cases

In the last week of March, Maharashtra reported a rise in weekly cases to 668 from 355, the state reported a positivity rate of 1.92 per cent. Gujarat reported 279 fresh Covid cases which means there is a 1.11 per cent positivity rate in the week ending March 15.

Telangana reported a rise from 132 Covid cases in the week ending March 8 to 267 in the week ending March 15, while Tamil Nadu reported an increase from 170 to 258 cases in the respective weeks, according to the letter.

Kerala and Karnataka reported a positivity rate of 2.64 per cent and 2.77 per cent respectively in the week ending March 15.