Both pilots killed as Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh

Both pilots of Indian Army's helicopter Cheetah are dead.

Both the pilots involved in the crash of the Indian Army's Cheetah helicopter have lost their lives, confirmed Army officials. The helicopter crashed near the Mandala hills of Arunachal Pradesh. The Indian Army helicopter stopped communicating at around 9:15 on Thursday morning, as per reports. A search operation was launched immediately for the missing pilots.

Army officials have now confirmed the passing of both pilots. More information on the same in awaited.

#UPDATE | Both the pilots involved in the crash have lost their lives: Army officials https://t.co/wfC2uNwbs4 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2023

Read: Two pilots missing after Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh