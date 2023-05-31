Surat: Days after Delhi's Sakshi murder case, another CCTV video shows man stabbing daughter 25 times

Photo: File (Image for representation)

Another shocking video of a man brutally stabbing a teenage girl in Delhi has surfaced two days after the first horrifying video made headlines. A man from Surat can be seen attacking his daughter over 25 times in the horrifying video. After a domestic altercation, a man from Surat was detained for fatally stabbing his daughter and injuring his wife.

The incident was captured on CCTV during the evening of May 18 in the Kadodara neighbourhood of Surat. The case was being looked into by the authorities after it went viral on social media. Based on a complaint made by his wife Rekha, the suspect was taken into custody two days after the murder.

According to a report from India Today, the attacker, identified as Ramanuja, resided with his family in a rented flat in Surat's Satya Nagar Society. According to the investigating officials, the accused lost his cool with his wife after a small argument about their daughter sleeping on the terrace. Violence quickly broke out as the situation quickly worsened.

According to the CCTV footage, Ramanuja started attacking his wife with a knife in front of his kids at around 11.20 p.m. While the woman was hurt, her kids bravely engaged the attacker in a fight in an attempt to capture him. The attacker, though, assaulted everyone in his line of sight.

In the midst of the confusion, the accused grabbed his daughter and repeatedly stabbed her. She went into a nearby room in an effort to get away from his hold in order to save her life. She was apparently being fatally stabbed as the man pursued her.

Ramanuja went to the terrace even following the deadly assault on his daughter, intent on hurting his wife. The children intervened in a brave attempt to defend their mother, but they were ultimately defeated by Ramanuja's attack. They were hurt as a result of the process.

The incident was reported to the Surat police. Ramanuja was swiftly captured by authorities. Furthermore, they seized the murderous tool. According to India Today, Inspector RK Patel, the case's lead investigator, the accused has been detained and a case has been filed against him under the appropriate IPC sections, including murder and attempted murder.

The victim and complainant, Rekha, have both provided statements to the authorities as the investigation moves forward. The injured are receiving treatment in the interim.