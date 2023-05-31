Wrestlers protest: Not enough evidence against Brij Bhushan Singh, say Delhi Police sources

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Delhi Police sources have said that the Delhi Police still has no evidence to arrest Wrestling Federation of India chief Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh. Whether in Kazakhstan or Ranchi, where allegations of molestation have been made, the investigation is going on, till now no photo, CCTV, or a witness has been found.

Delhi Police will complete its investigation very soon. It will be decided in the investigation that in the next 15 days, the police will file the charge sheet or FIR.

"Till now, we have not found sufficient evidence to arrest Brij Bhushan Singh. Within 15 days we'll be filing our report in court. It could be in the form of a chargesheet or a final report. There is no supportive evidence to prove wrestlers' claim," ANI reported quoting top sources.

An investigation is going on whether a wrestler is a minor or not, whatever development will happen in this will be presented in the POCSO court.

If it comes to the investigation that the documents have been tampered with, the wrong age has been mentioned, then if the federation wants, action can be taken in this, but as of now, the documents are being verified.

The investigating officer can not arrest Brij Bhushan, who is also a six-time BJP MP, as the sections of the POCSO added in the FIR has fewer than seven years imprisonment, the ANI reported. "Neither he is influencing the witness nor he is destroying the evidence," it said.

Apart from this, an FIR has been lodged at Jantar Mantar for violation of Section 144 on the day of the inauguration of the Parliament, in which the Delhi Police has no plans to record the statements of the players.