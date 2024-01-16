Stream videos without internet, sim card: Centre’s big plan for future

Headlines

Iran launches attacks on what it calls militant bases in Pakistan

DNA TV Show: Why airlines do not allow passengers to deplane during tarmac delays

Delhi: Water supply to be affected for several hours on Jan 18, 19; check list of affected areas

Samarth Jurel questions Salman Khan's decision of bringing Abhishek Kumar back in Bigg Boss 17: 'Main naraaz hoon...'

'How can you not...': Prabhas fans troll makers of Maruthi's The Raja Saab for misspelling his name in first poster

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Delhi: Water supply to be affected for several hours on Jan 18, 19; check list of affected areas

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match

5 oldest mammals in the world

Ali Abbas Zafar films ranked from best to worst

Health benefits of beans

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Love Is Blind! Punjab Man Disguises Himself As His Girlfriend To Write Exam On Behalf of Her

Indian Forces Waiting For Government's Directions Amid Maldives' Ultimatum To Leave The Island

Corona Virus Update: Three fresh COVID Deaths Reported In Country, Active Tally At 630

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Samarth Jurel questions Salman Khan's decision of bringing Abhishek Kumar back in Bigg Boss 17: 'Main naraaz hoon...'

'How can you not...': Prabhas fans troll makers of Maruthi's The Raja Saab for misspelling his name in first poster

HomeIndia

India

Stream videos without internet, sim card: Centre’s big plan for future

Addressing a Broadcasting Summit, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra said trials of the home-grown Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) technology would soon be held in 19 cities and made a strong pitch for reserving the 470-582 MHz spectrum for this emerging technology.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 07:48 PM IST

article-main
Stream videos without internet, sim card: Centre’s big plan for future
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mobile users may soon be able to stream videos without a SIM card or an internet connection as Direct-to-Mobile broadcasting could become a reality in the near future.

Addressing a Broadcasting Summit, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra said trials of the home-grown Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) technology would soon be held in 19 cities and made a strong pitch for reserving the 470-582 MHz spectrum for this emerging technology.

Mr Chandra said a 25-30 per cent shift of video traffic to D2M would unclog the 5G networks, accelerating the nation's digital evolution and democratising content delivery.

Last year, pilot projects to test the D2M technology were carried out in Bengaluru, Kartavya Path and Noida.

Mr Chandra said the D2M technology would help reach nearly 8-9 crore "TV Dark" homes across the country. Of the 280 million households in the country, only 190 million have television sets.

He said there were 80 crore smartphones in the country and 69 per cent of content accessed by users was in the video format.

Mr Chandra said heavy use of video led to the clogging of mobile networks, which resulted in the buffering of content.

Developed by Saankhya Labs and IIT Kanpur, the D2M broadcasting technology leverages terrestrial telecommunications infrastructure and public broadcaster-assigned spectrum to transmit video, audio, and data signals directly to compatible mobile and smart devices.

With the potential to reach over a billion mobile devices, the adoption of D2M technology promises transformative benefits, including cost reductions in data transmission and access, improvements in network efficiency and resilience, and potentially leading to the establishment of a nationwide emergency alert system.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

When and where to watch 75th Emmy Awards live in India

Meet IIT dropout who co-founded $ 2.9 billion company at 19 with Ashneer Grover, became youngest person to...

Captain Miller box office collection day 3: Dhanush film dips further, earns Rs 23.40 crore in opening weekend

Meet man, not an Indian, who was sacked from Sundar Pichai-led Google after 19 years due to...

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE