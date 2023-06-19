Search icon
Stop violence or...: Manipur CM N Biren Singh warns people amid turmoil in state

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 08:49 PM IST

Stop violence or...: Manipur CM N Biren Singh warns people amid turmoil in state (file photo: Twitter/N Biren Singh)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday warned people that they will have to face the consequences if they do not stop violence in the state. He was reacting to the injury suffered by an Army soldier after unidentified men resorted to unprovoked firing in Imphal West district on Sunday night.

"Stop it (violence). Otherwise, they will face the consequences. I also appeal to the people... Meitei people who are with arms ... Not to attack anything and maintain peace so that we can restore normalcy in the state," Singh told reporters in Imphal.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out over a month ago. Army and paramilitary forces have been deployed in the state to restore peace in the northeastern state.

