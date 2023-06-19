Over 50 die in UP amid heatwave, CM Yogi Adityanath asks officials to ensure no power cuts

UP heatwave | Photo: PTI (Representative)

In view of the heatwave conditions in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday held a meeting with the officials asking them to ensure no unnecessary power cuts happen in the state and said there should be a provision to purchase more electricity if needed.

The issue of power transformers catching fire should be immediately resolved and a heatwave action plan should be implemented in zoological parks and sanctuaries, he said in a statement.

"In the prevailing heatwave, there should not be any unnecessary power cuts in the villages and cities. If needed, there should be provision to purchase more electricity," Adityanath said.

There should be no shortage of drinking water and arrangements should be made for drinking water in all municipal bodies and rural areas besides the markets and on the main roads, he told officials. For this, cooperation of social and religious organisations should also be taken, the chief minister said.

The common public should be made aware of the symptoms of a heatwave and ways to protect themselves from it, he said, adding that people under the weather should be provided immediate medical care.

Directing officials to make proper arrangements of fodder and water for the animals in the 'gaushalas', the chief minister said concrete arrangements should also be made to keep the farmers rearing animals safe during the heatwave.

Describing the act of providing drinking water as a pious act, Adityanath said that arrangements for water and shade should be made at public places for cattle, dogs and other stray animals and birds.

So far over 50 deaths have been recorded in the state and over 400 people are hospitalised due to health complications created by heatwave.

(With inputs from PTI)