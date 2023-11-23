Headlines

'Stipulated time can't be decided': IG Garhwal Range on rescue work at Uttarakhand tunnel collapse site

"The attempt at rescue is in progress and rescue is expected to be carried out very soon. It is machinery work so a stipulated time can't be decided. The rescue work will go on at night as well," said IG.

ANI

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 03:30 PM IST

Inspector-General (IG) of Police Garhwal Range KS Nagnyal, speaking about the ongoing rescue operation of trapped 41 workers at Sikyara tunnel, said on Thursday that the stipulated time of the rescue cannot be decided as it is machinery work. 

"The attempt at rescue is in progress and rescue is expected to be carried out very soon. It is machinery work so a stipulated time can't be decided. The rescue work will go on at night as well," said IG. 

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Secretary and Nodal Officer for the Silkayara rescue operation Neeraj Khairwal, said on Thursday that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister General VK Singh (Retd) had a conversation with the trapped workers have told that they are fine. 

"Uttarakhand CM and Union Minister General VK Singh (Retd) had a conversation with the workers trapped inside. Their morale is high. The workers told us that they were fine. All the necessary medicines have been sent," said Neeraj Khairwal. 

He further said that some of the workers were having some minor health issues yesterday for which medical supplies were provided on time. "Our psychiatrists and mental health doctors have also had a conversation with the 41 trapped workers. They do not have any problems inside," said Khairwal. 

Earlier during the day, CM Dhami reached the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi and prayed to the Baukh Nag Devta for the well-being of all the trapped workers.

Dhami spoke to Gabbar Singh Negi and Saba Ahmed, among the workers trapped in the tunnel under construction in Silkyara, Uttarkashi, to inquire about their well-being and also informed them about the rescue operation going on at a fast pace to get them out safely, said an official statement by CMO.

The press release mentioned that both the workers while speaking to CM Dhami, informed that all the other workers were healthy and safe. An obstruction had come in the rescue work last night due to a heavy metal block.

Former advisor to the Prime Minister's Office, Bhaskar Khulbe who reached the Silkyara tunnel collapse site on Thursday morning, said that the entire steel obstructing the free movement of the pipe inside has now been removed. According to the state government official, the rescue operation is at the final stage as the trapped workers are likely to be pulled out today.

On November 12 a portion of the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot collapsed and debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel trapped 41 labourers inside. The workers are trapped in a 2 km-built portion, which is complete including concrete work that provides safety to the workers.

