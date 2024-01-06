Headlines

'Do not use...': Special Director General of Police issues important advisory ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 08:15 AM IST

article-main
(Image source: ANI)
The Uttar Pradesh Special Director General of Police (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar, on Friday said that an advisory has been issued for police personnel who will be deployed in Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple later this month. The police personnel engaged in the Ayodhya inauguration on January 22 should not use smart phones, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22. Many VVIP guests from the country and abroad are expected to come to the temple town to attend the event. Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society. 

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration. According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people. 

Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the grand ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.

