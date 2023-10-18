Headlines

Amid feud rumours, Vivek Agnihotri crops Karan Johar from National Film Awards winners' photo, netizens react

Four convicted for murder of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008

SP leader Azam Khan, wife, son given 7-year jail term in fake birth certificate case

'Better than Nora Fatehi': Man's jaw-dropping belly dance impresses internet, viral video

Seven Ways International Economic Cooperation Can Drive Climate Change Mitigation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amid feud rumours, Vivek Agnihotri crops Karan Johar from National Film Awards winners' photo, netizens react

Seven Ways International Economic Cooperation Can Drive Climate Change Mitigation

Israel Hamas War: Watch US President Joe Biden lands in war-torn Israel

Batters with most fours in ODI World Cup history

7 Most visited monuments in India

10 Indian songs that have crossed  1 billion views on YouTube

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Israel Hamas War: Watch US President Joe Biden lands in war-torn Israel

Israel Hamas War: Netanyahu warns Hezbollah and Iran amid the escalating war, 'you will be harmed'

Israel thanks India for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the country In Fight Against Hamas

Amid feud rumours, Vivek Agnihotri crops Karan Johar from National Film Awards winners' photo, netizens react

Restart: Vikrant Massey toils hard to rewrite his story in latest track from Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail

Leo first review out: Udhayanidhi Stalin drops huge spoiler of Vijay, Lokesh film; fans say 'this is worst way to...'

HomeIndia

India

SP leader Azam Khan, wife, son given 7-year jail term in fake birth certificate case

Azam Khan, his son Abdullah, and Tajin Fatma, his wife, all made court appearances throughout the proceedings.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 03:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The court in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur found Samajwadi Party senior leader Azam Khan, his son, and his wife responsible in the matter of the "two birth certificates." The court announced its decision and sentenced the defendants to seven years in prison, India Today reported.

Azam Khan, his son Abdullah, and Tajin Fatma, his wife, all made court appearances throughout the proceedings. Due to threats to the status of law and order, the police and administration were on high alert and deployed significant force around the court grounds.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court declined the appeal to transfer the case that was submitted by the attorney defending Azam Khan. According to charges made by BJP MLA Akash Saxena on January 3, 2019, the senior SP leader issued two birth certificates for his son Abdullah, each with a different date one from Rampur Municipality and the other from Lucknow.

The MP-MLA Special Court's (Magistrate Trial) investigation into the case involves Azam Khan, his son Abdullah, and his wife Tajin Fatma. After the conclusion of both parties' testimony, the court set October 18 for the decision. A case transfer motion was submitted by Azam Khan in an effort to appeal the judgement to the Supreme Court.

READ | Four convicted for murder of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mizoram elections 2023: BJP releases list of 12 candidates; check full list here

Navratri 2023: Know the significance of 10 arms of Maa Durga

Parliament to take call on same sex marriage legalisation after Supreme Court rejects plea

Israel-Palestine conflict: From India to USA, who is supporting who amid IDF’s war against Hamas?

Meet daughter of Pakistan richest person with Rs 99598 crore net worth, donated Rs 123 crore, no match for Isha Ambani

MORE

MOST VIEWED

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE