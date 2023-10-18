SP leader Azam Khan, wife, son given 7-year jail term in fake birth certificate case

Azam Khan, his son Abdullah, and Tajin Fatma, his wife, all made court appearances throughout the proceedings.

The court in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur found Samajwadi Party senior leader Azam Khan, his son, and his wife responsible in the matter of the "two birth certificates." The court announced its decision and sentenced the defendants to seven years in prison, India Today reported.

Azam Khan, his son Abdullah, and Tajin Fatma, his wife, all made court appearances throughout the proceedings. Due to threats to the status of law and order, the police and administration were on high alert and deployed significant force around the court grounds.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court declined the appeal to transfer the case that was submitted by the attorney defending Azam Khan. According to charges made by BJP MLA Akash Saxena on January 3, 2019, the senior SP leader issued two birth certificates for his son Abdullah, each with a different date one from Rampur Municipality and the other from Lucknow.

The MP-MLA Special Court's (Magistrate Trial) investigation into the case involves Azam Khan, his son Abdullah, and his wife Tajin Fatma. After the conclusion of both parties' testimony, the court set October 18 for the decision. A case transfer motion was submitted by Azam Khan in an effort to appeal the judgement to the Supreme Court.

