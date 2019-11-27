Sonia Gandhi, Rahul unlikely to attend Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is unlikely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Thursday.

Thackeray, who will take the oath of office and secrecy at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday, will be heading a coalition government of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress.

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde had said on Wednesday that Sonia Gandhi has been invited to the oath-taking ceremony. Congress leader Ahmed Patel was quoted by news agency ANI as saying that the Shiv Sena chief had invited both Sonia and her son Rahul Gandhi.

However, none of them is exepected to attend the ceremony, NDVT reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, after being elected as the leader of the Sena-NCP-Congress combine, named 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', Thackeray had thanked Sonia Gandhi for placing her "trust" in him.

"I want to thank Sonia ji also. Parties with different ideologies have come together. We are giving a new direction to the country by keeping faith in each other. Those who were friends for 30 years did not trust us. But those against whom we fought for 30 years have trusted me," Thackeray had said at the meeting of the MLAs of the three parties.

More than a month after results of the Assembly polls were declared on October 24, Thackeray will be sworn in as the 17th chief minister of Maharashtra at a ceremony at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

Last month one has been tumultuous in Maharashtra's politics which included 13 days of President's rule and a three-day government of BJP's Devendra Fadanvis.

Fadanvis government, formed after NCP's Ajit Pawar offered his support to the BJP on November 23, collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, after both leaders resigned as chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively.

Ajit Pawar, who was the legislative party leader of the NCP, broke ranks with the party and promised support to the BJP but resigned on Tuesday after the Supreme Court directed that the floor test be held on Wednesday. Soon after the SC verdict, Fadnavis also resigned as chief minister, bringing an end to his 80-hour tenure.

Later in the evening, Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs met at a Mumbai hotel and elected Uddhav Thackeray as their leader. They then staked claim to form the government.

All Congress chief ministers, DMK chief MK Stalin, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal have reportedly also been invited.

Around 400 farmers from various districts of Maharashtra have also been invited to the swearing-in ceremony, Shiv Sena leader Vinayak Raut said.