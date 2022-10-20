'Some use AC at 16 degrees and then use blanket, some drive down to gym...': PM Modi's advice to 'pro-planet' Indians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi - File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stressed that “climate change goes beyong policy making” and highlighted how using air conditioners below a certain temperature and going to a nearby gym by car are leading to unwanted energy consumption.

“Some of us prefer to keep our ACs switched on at 16 or 18 degrees and then use a blanket too. With each dropping temperature, the consumption of energy increases. We should try and keep the air conditioners at a temperature that makes us feel pleasant without a blanket. Some of us like to work out in gyms but for that workout, we drive and reach the exercise centre. Why can’t we simply walk down or use a bicycle?” PM Modi said at the global launch of ‘Mission LiFE’ in Gujarat’s Kevadia.

PM Modi and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday launched Mission LiFE, a global plan of action aimed at saving the planet from the disastrous consequences of climate change. The launch of the mission, aimed at encouraging people towards sustainable living, comes ahead of next month's mega UN climate meet in Egypt.

The action plan - a list of ideas on lifestyle changes that can be taken up as climate-friendly behaviour - along with the logo and tagline for Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) were jointly launched by Modi and Guterres at Kevadia.

The prime minister asked people to adopt the concept of 'reduce, reuse and recycle' and circular economy and said India is committed to tackling the menace of climate change. He said Mission LiFE will strengthen the concept of a pro-people planet. The mission signifies ?lifestyle of the planet, for the planet and by the planet".

Mission LiFE aims at following a three-pronged strategy for changing people's collective approach towards sustainability. This includes nudging individuals to practice simple yet effective environment-friendly actions in their daily lives (demand), enabling industries and markets to respond swiftly to the changing demand (supply), and to influence government and industrial policy to support both sustainable consumption and production (policy).

PM Modi said the prevailing notion that climate change is an issue only related to policy leaves this all important issue only to the government or international organisations.

"People are experiencing the effects of climate change in their surroundings, and in the last few decades unexpected calamities were witnessed. This makes it amply clear that climate change goes beyond just policy-making,” he said.

The PM said the mantra of Mission LiFE is 'Lifestyle For Environment'. The mission will connect the people's power for the protection of the earth, and teach them to utilise its resources in a better way. Mission LiFE makes the fight against climate change democratic, in which everyone can contribute within their capacity, Modi said.