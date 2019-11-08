'Some trying to give impression I am a BJP man, not true': Rajinikanth

Tamil cinema superstar Rajinikanth has said that some people are trying to give an impression that he is a BJP man which is not true.

"Some people & media are trying to give the impression that I am a BJP man. This isn't true. Any political party will be happy if anyone joins them. But it is on me to take a decision," Rajinikanth said.

Rajinikanth's statements have come after Tamil Nadu BJP released photos of ancient Tamil poet Tiruvalluvar dressed in saffron.

"Making Thiruvalluvar wear a saffron stole is BJP's agenda. I think all these issues are blown out of proportion. There are issues which are of greater importance which need to be discussed. I think this is a silly issue," he said.

Rajinikanth also said, "BJP is trying to paint me saffron, same they tried with Thiruvalluvar (Tamil poet). The fact remains that neither Thiruvalluvar nor I will fall into their trap."

Speaking on the Ayodhya verdict which may be out any day, Rajinikanth said, "I appeal to people to remain calm and respect the verdict."

Tamil Nadu wing of the BJP on November 1 took to their Twitter page sharing writings from Thiruvalluvar's classic "Thirukkural," on education and worshipping.

Previously on September 18, Rajinikanth had voiced his reaction on the comments made by Home Minister Amit Shah on making Hindi a link language across the country.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, Rajini said, “not just in our country, but a common language would augment the progress, growth and unity in any country. But unfortunately, we can’t bring a common language in our country. So, no language can be imposed on us. If they impose Hindi not just Tamil Nadu, but states across South India will not agree and even in North India many states won’t agree".

Leaders from across the spectrum in Tamil Nadu have united in taking a stance against the comments of the Home Minister.