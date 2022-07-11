Sidelined by Congress, Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi set to join BJP; meets Amit Shah and Nadda

Haryana Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi meets Amit Shah and JP Nadda

Days after facing action by the Congress for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections, party’s Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday, triggering speculation that he may join the ruling party.

The Adampur MLA not only tweeted pictures of his meeting with Shah and Nadda but also removed the pictures of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi from his Twitter account, replacing them with photos with his father, former Haryana chief minister late Bhajan Lal.

“It was a real honour and a pleasure to meet Mr @amitshah ji. A true statesman, I felt his aura and charisma in my interactions with him. His vision for India is awe-inspiring,” Bishnoi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Bishnoi was expelled from all party positions last month after he did not vote for Ajay Maken, the Congress candidate from Haryana and cross-voted in favour of BJP-JJP-backed Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma.

Bishnoi, a four-time MLA and two-time MP, has been sulking ever since the Congress ignored him for the post of its Haryana unit chief during a revamp earlier this year. The party appointed Udai Bhan, a loyalist of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, as its Haryana unit chief.