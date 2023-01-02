Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Karnataka seer Siddeshwara Swami passes away at 81 after prolonged illness

Siddeshwara Swami was suffering from various ailments but had refused to take treatment other than pain relief.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 11:44 PM IST

Karnataka seer Siddeshwara Swami passes away at 81 after prolonged illness
Karnataka seer Siddeshwara Swami passes away at 81 after prolonged illness.

Famous Karnataka seer and senior Lingayat pontiff Siddeshwara Swamiji passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 81 years old. He was suffering from various ailments but had refused to take treatment other than pain relief.

He had facing age-related ailments for several weeks and has been confined to a wheelchair. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of the seer, saying he will be remembered for his outstanding service to society.

"He worked tirelessly for the betterment of others and was also respected for his scholarly zeal," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

READ | Tunisha Sharma death: Who is Sanjeev Kaushal? Know why actress had ‘panic attacks’ after hearing his name

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Anushka Sharma to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood celebs who have turned into entrepreneurs
Shah Rukh Khan turns 57: Take a look at Pathaan star’s exotic car collection
Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget, Divyanka Tripathi: Meet the richest television actresses
Avatar The Way of Water, Cirkus, An Action Hero: Theatrical releases in December 2022
5 times Rakul Preet Singh proved that she's a style icon
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1785 Posts at rrcser.co.in, know last date, selection process
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.