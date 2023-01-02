Karnataka seer Siddeshwara Swami passes away at 81 after prolonged illness.

Famous Karnataka seer and senior Lingayat pontiff Siddeshwara Swamiji passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 81 years old. He was suffering from various ailments but had refused to take treatment other than pain relief.

He had facing age-related ailments for several weeks and has been confined to a wheelchair. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of the seer, saying he will be remembered for his outstanding service to society.

"He worked tirelessly for the betterment of others and was also respected for his scholarly zeal," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Paramapujya Sri Siddheshwara Swami Ji will be remembered for his outstanding service to society. He worked tirelessly for the betterment of others and was also respected for his scholarly zeal. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his countless devotees. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/DbWtdvROl1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 2, 2023

READ | Tunisha Sharma death: Who is Sanjeev Kaushal? Know why actress had ‘panic attacks’ after hearing his name