Can 10-minute walk improve your overall health?

It is very important to be physically active to stay healthy. If you are not able to work out by going to the gym, then no problem, you can keep yourself healthy even by walking. Walking comes with mild exercise, but it benefits overall health. Experts often say that exercising at least 30 minutes per day or walking, jogging or running, will keep both body and mind fit. There are many ways of walking, running very fast, walking slowly or neither running very fast nor walking very slowly. This way of walking is called Brisk walking. Brisk walking can improve memory capacity. Mental health remains good. Along with this, there are many other health benefits of brisk walking.

There are many benefits of walking just for 10 minutes to keep your body and mind healthy.

Reduces excess weight

According to a report published in Healthline, brisk walking is a cardio exercise, regularizing which provides physical and mental benefits in many ways. Walking helps in reducing excess weight by burning more calories. Increases Lean Muscle Mass. Improves mood, making you want to move more. In this way, you succeed in your goal of losing more weight.

Improve cardiovascular health

Cardiovascular health improves when you take a brisk walk every day. According to a study, walking 5 days a week can help reduce the risk of heart disease. Regular cardio exercise also helps in reducing the level of LDL (bad) cholesterol in the blood.

Blood pressure

High blood pressure can be reduced by doing cardio exercises like brisk walking. This keeps the health of your heart healthy. The risk of stroke, heart attack, heart failure etc can be reduced.

Low blood sugar level

Regular brisk walking can also be extremely beneficial for diabetes patients. This exercise does not allow blood sugar levels to get high, and can increase insulin sensitivity. This means that your muscle cells are better able to use insulin to take up glucose for energy, both before and after exercise.

Improves mental health

Mental health can improve when you do brisk walking daily. Research has also shown that doing this cardio exercise increases self-esteem, improves sleep, and builds brain power.