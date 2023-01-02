Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

Can 10-minute walk improve your overall health?

There are many benefits of walking just for 10 minutes to keep your body and mind healthy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 09:40 PM IST

Can 10-minute walk improve your overall health?
Representational image

It is very important to be physically active to stay healthy. If you are not able to work out by going to the gym, then no problem, you can keep yourself healthy even by walking. Walking comes with mild exercise, but it benefits overall health. Experts often say that exercising at least 30 minutes per day or walking, jogging or running, will keep both body and mind fit. There are many ways of walking, running very fast, walking slowly or neither running very fast nor walking very slowly. This way of walking is called Brisk walking. Brisk walking can improve memory capacity. Mental health remains good. Along with this, there are many other health benefits of brisk walking.

Also read: Exercise as treatment for depression: Can physical activity improve mental health?

There are many benefits of walking just for 10 minutes to keep your body and mind healthy. 

Reduces excess weight

According to a report published in Healthline, brisk walking is a cardio exercise, regularizing which provides physical and mental benefits in many ways. Walking helps in reducing excess weight by burning more calories. Increases Lean Muscle Mass. Improves mood, making you want to move more. In this way, you succeed in your goal of losing more weight.

Improve cardiovascular health

Cardiovascular health improves when you take a brisk walk every day. According to a study, walking 5 days a week can help reduce the risk of heart disease. Regular cardio exercise also helps in reducing the level of LDL (bad) cholesterol in the blood.

Blood pressure

High blood pressure can be reduced by doing cardio exercises like brisk walking. This keeps the health of your heart healthy. The risk of stroke, heart attack, heart failure etc can be reduced.

Low blood sugar level

Regular brisk walking can also be extremely beneficial for diabetes patients. This exercise does not allow blood sugar levels to get high, and can increase insulin sensitivity. This means that your muscle cells are better able to use insulin to take up glucose for energy, both before and after exercise.

Improves mental health

Mental health can improve when you do brisk walking daily. Research has also shown that doing this cardio exercise increases self-esteem, improves sleep, and builds brain power.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Flora Saini looks sizzling hot in bold outfits
Pushpa The Rise: As Allu Arjun starrer completes a year, here are 5 dialogues that gained cult status
Happy birthday Adivi Sesh: A look at unknown facts about Major actor
Avatar The Way of Water becomes second biggest Hollywood opener in India, check out top 5 films here
Christmas 2022: Recreate Kiara Advani's black gown look at Christmas party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 562 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.